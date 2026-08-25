Google Cloud Launches Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services

New purpose-built agentic solution empowers global institutions to automate complex, end-to-end financial workflows across capital markets and corporate banking

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google Cloud unveiled Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, a purpose-built agentic AI solution engineered for financial professionals. This solution includes a Google-managed Financial Research agent, more than 50 new skills with specialized agentic instructions for financial roles and workflows, enterprise data connectors, an expanding third-party agent ecosystem, and the foundational Gemini Enterprise platform.

Initially available in preview for the capital markets and corporate banking industries, Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services is already being used by global financial institutions like CME Group and Deutsche Bank, a key design partner for the Financial Research agent. This launch builds on the rapidly growing momentum of Gemini Enterprise with many leading financial institutions like BNY, Citi Wealth, Lloyds Banking Group, Macquarie Bank, and Signal Iduna using it to equip their workforce with advanced, agentic workflow tools to drive growth and efficiency.

Announced today, Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services and Legal are the first in a series of specialized, packaged industry solutions built on top of the secure, fully-governed Gemini Enterprise platform. Each industry solution delivers out-of-the-box, domain-specific, purpose-built AI capabilities, which may include tailored agents, specialized skills that provide simple shortcuts to manage a variety of workflows, data connectors, and model optimizations tailored for a specific industry.

Bridging innovation, security, and compliance

Protecting capital in today's markets requires speed, yet general-purpose AI tools lack the security, real-time precision, and data lineage that regulated institutions demand. In addition, manual reporting consumes valuable analyst hours in routine data gathering instead of delivering fast insights. As agentic AI becomes the industry standard, institutions stuck in manual workflows face a distinct disadvantage when pitching, pricing, and reacting to market shifts.

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services addresses these challenges by providing a platform that brings models together with the data, systems, expertise, and the controls required in the financial services industry. Engineered from the ground up to address key regulatory and data residency requirements, it delivers the Financial Research agent alongside 50 purpose-built skills and 13 connectors that integrate securely with market data, news feeds, regulatory filings, and internal databases to deliver research outputs grounded in verifiable sources with full data provenance.

"Financial professionals are looking for an AI platform that doesn't lock them into any one model or ecosystem, connects to the IT systems they use every day, and is highly secure and compliant," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "With Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, we are delivering exactly that—agentic capabilities for financial workflows, built with verifiable data explainability, so institutions can turn AI innovation into a confident competitive advantage."

Comprehensive capabilities

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services delivers an integrated, secure environment configured for rapid deployment with five core components:

Financial Research agent: This Google-managed agent automates end-to-end research with full explainability. Built with more than 50 foundational skills, it delivers transparency into its reasoning through confidence scores, explicit methodologies, data snapshots for easy auditing, and precise source citations for ultimate verifiability. Users can access the agent directly through the Gemini Enterprise app or connect it into existing agent workflows via Agent-to-Agent (A2A) APIs. The agent links directly to diverse enterprise data sources via Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, delivering customizable reports and documents tailored to specific needs.

This Google-managed agent automates end-to-end research with full explainability. Built with more than 50 foundational skills, it delivers transparency into its reasoning through confidence scores, explicit methodologies, data snapshots for easy auditing, and precise source citations for ultimate verifiability. Users can access the agent directly through the Gemini Enterprise app or connect it into existing agent workflows via Agent-to-Agent (A2A) APIs. The agent links directly to diverse enterprise data sources via Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, delivering customizable reports and documents tailored to specific needs. Purpose-built financial skills: Purpose-built skills create shortcuts for repetitive tasks—for everything from applying brand guidelines to formatting reports, to accessing specific data. Whether used by private equity specialists, wealth managers, or compliance teams, the solution adapts to diverse workflows like credit risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, market news synthesis, and investigative financial research. Skills will be available in the Financial Research agent and will also be accessible for customer-built agents.

Purpose-built skills create shortcuts for repetitive tasks—for everything from applying brand guidelines to formatting reports, to accessing specific data. Whether used by private equity specialists, wealth managers, or compliance teams, the solution adapts to diverse workflows like credit risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, market news synthesis, and investigative financial research. Skills will be available in the Financial Research agent and will also be accessible for customer-built agents. Connectors: The solution offers secure integrations to licensed sources like CoinDesk Data & Indices, Daloopa, Dun & Bradstreet, FactSet, Finnhub, Fiscal.ai, Guidepoint, LSEG, Moody's, MSCI, PitchBook, S&P Global, and SEC Edgar, that can be configured directly within the customer's environment.

The solution offers secure integrations to licensed sources like CoinDesk Data & Indices, Daloopa, Dun & Bradstreet, FactSet, Finnhub, Fiscal.ai, Guidepoint, LSEG, Moody's, MSCI, PitchBook, S&P Global, and SEC Edgar, that can be configured directly within the customer's environment. Third-party agents and partner ecosystem: Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services includes seamless access to multiple third-party agents from Google Cloud's partner ecosystem such as the D&B Business Verification Agent to accelerate commercial onboarding and strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance; FlowX Agents for loan pack completeness, document extraction and reconciliation for Capital Markets, the Obin Financial Agent to help private markets and commercial lending teams accelerate complex financial analyses; the S&P Global Data Retrieval Agent for multi-step analysis, report generation, research workflows, and the S&P Global Energy Horizons Agents that help turn complex energy and sustainability data into fast insights for finance workflows.

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services includes seamless access to multiple third-party agents from Google Cloud's partner ecosystem such as the D&B Business Verification Agent to accelerate commercial onboarding and strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance; FlowX Agents for loan pack completeness, document extraction and reconciliation for Capital Markets, the Obin Financial Agent to help private markets and commercial lending teams accelerate complex financial analyses; the S&P Global Data Retrieval Agent for multi-step analysis, report generation, research workflows, and the S&P Global Energy Horizons Agents that help turn complex energy and sustainability data into fast insights for finance workflows. Secure and governable Gemini Enterprise platform: It provides a centralized control plane for IT and risk teams with full visibility. Risk management, audit logging, and governance are built natively into the platform architecture.

Accelerating high-value capital markets and banking workflows

With Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, financial institutions can use the Financial Research agent to streamline multi-step, complex operations, including:

Elevate advisor insights: Equips relationship managers and advisors with AI-generated insights, personalized recommendations, and tailored artifacts, enabling higher-quality conversations and fostering loyalty.

Equips relationship managers and advisors with AI-generated insights, personalized recommendations, and tailored artifacts, enabling higher-quality conversations and fostering loyalty. Deepen KYC research and analysis: Modernizes onboarding and KYC workflows across private banking and prime brokerage by using multi-format ingestion (PDFs, Excel, SEC filings) to map complex corporate hierarchies, evaluate risk personas, and resolve ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs).

Modernizes onboarding and KYC workflows across private banking and prime brokerage by using multi-format ingestion (PDFs, Excel, SEC filings) to map complex corporate hierarchies, evaluate risk personas, and resolve ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs). Enhance portfolio resilience: Helps trading desks deal with sudden macroeconomic shocks. It reduces complex bond portfolio risk exposure analysis to a sub-5-minute execution, complete with automated duration-hedging strategy suggestions.

Helps trading desks deal with sudden macroeconomic shocks. It reduces complex bond portfolio risk exposure analysis to a sub-5-minute execution, complete with automated duration-hedging strategy suggestions. Uncover credit market opportunities: Transforms credit data into actionable trade ideas by identifying and isolating potential mispricings. This enables teams to expand trading volumes while lowering back-office risk and underwriting latency.

Transforms credit data into actionable trade ideas by identifying and isolating potential mispricings. This enables teams to expand trading volumes while lowering back-office risk and underwriting latency. Accelerate bond issuance: Compresses client pitch presentation timelines from days to minutes so that fixed-income and underwriting teams can proactively target prospects, increase deal capacity, and secure a crucial first-mover advantage to help win more business.

Driving business value for global financial institutions

Global financial institutions like Deutsche Bank will be deploying Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services. Deutsche Bank participated as a key design partner for the Financial Research agent, providing deep banking domain expertise to support the high security, governance, and data residency requirements of the banking industry.

Deutsche Bank will be using the Financial Research agent across its Corporate Bank division to help uncover customer needs, provide relevant products from across businesses, streamline acquisition processes and identify market developments. Deutsche Bank is also exploring the agent's capabilities to support financial crime risk management processes, run advanced forecasting and scenario analyses, and streamline pitch delivery in its Private Bank and Investment Bank division.

"As a design partner, Deutsche Bank has helped shape this capability in view of the realities of a highly regulated industry—from data protection and governance to the workflows our teams use every day," said Marie-Jeanne Deverdun, Chief Technology, Data and Innovation Officer, and Member of the Deutsche Bank Management Board. "Starting in the Corporate Bank, we see significant potential to reduce manual research effort, improve the consistency and auditability of outputs, and give our teams more time for client conversations. This is an important step in applying AI where it can make a practical difference: safely, responsibly and at scale."

An open financial ecosystem

Designed as a seamless extension of daily workflows, Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services functions natively within Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. Analysts can generate, analyze, and export AI-powered insights directly to Docs, Sheets, Slides, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint without leaving their secure environment.

Additionally, Google Cloud's partner ecosystem connects firms with specialist FinTech and leading global systems integrators, including 66degrees, Accenture, Artefact, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Genpact, GFT Technologies, Infosys, KPMG, NTT Data, PwC, Quantiphi, Slalom, Tribe AI, and Zencore to manage custom configurations and deploy specialized capabilities at a global scale.

For more information on Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, check out this page, and for more about partner solutions built for Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, visit the Google Cloud Press Corner.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud