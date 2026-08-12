Ryanair and Google Cloud Announce Five-Year Data and AI Partnership

Europe's largest airline adopts Google Cloud's data and AI platform—including Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace— supporting infrastructure resilience and operations

SWORDS, Ireland and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, and Google Cloud today announced a new five-year partnership. Under the agreement, Ryanair will deploy Google Workspace and Google Cloud services to 35,000 employees across its network to support the company's growth to 300 million passengers by 2034. This rollout includes Gemini Enterprise – Google Cloud's agentic AI platform designed to connect organisational data, automate workflows, and create custom AI agents. Gemini Enterprise will be used to help automate decision-making, optimise flight crew logistics, and support overall corporate productivity, while also strengthening its resilience from this new dual-cloud strategy.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said: "Ryanair is on an incredible growth journey to 300 million passengers by 2034. To support this growth, we need to ensure we have excellent infrastructure resilience, and our new dual-cloud strategy provides this, alongside technology partners that match our speed and relentless focus on efficiency. With that, we're pleased to partner with Google Cloud, putting Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace in the hands of our teams, driving even greater efficiency across our business while bolstering our infrastructure resilience."

Google Cloud Vice President, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Maureen Costello, said: "Aviation is an industry defined by precision, and Ryanair is a pioneer in operational execution. We are thrilled to be Ryanair's AI transformation partner. This agreement demonstrates how deploying generative AI at scale – coupled with modern collaboration tools for frontline workers – can help industry leaders scale securely, reduce operational costs, and redefine the travel experience."

Ryanair will use Google Cloud's AI technology and multi-cloud services to support productivity and customer service, including:

Multi-cloud resilience: Google Cloud will help Ryanair build a flexible system so it can utilise multiple cloud providers. This means if one cloud platform experiences any issues, critical airline services can quickly adapt, keeping flights and customer services running without interruption.





Google Cloud will help Ryanair build a flexible system so it can utilise multiple cloud providers. This means if one cloud platform experiences any issues, critical airline services can quickly adapt, keeping flights and customer services running without interruption. Operational planning: Ryanair plans to utilise Google DeepMind models, including AlphaEvolve and WeatherNext, to assist fleet operations and maintenance scheduling.





Ryanair plans to utilise Google DeepMind models, including AlphaEvolve and WeatherNext, to assist fleet operations and maintenance scheduling. Collaborative infrastructure: Deploying Google Workspace with Gemini allows Ryanair to modernise its workflows by replacing its existing collaboration systems with a new cloud-focused platform.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, Europe's largest airline group, is the parent company of Buzz, Lauda, Malta Air, Ryanair & Ryanair UK. Carrying c.216m guests p.a. on approx. 3,900 daily flights from 95 bases, the Group connects over 220 airports in 35 countries on a fleet of almost 650 aircraft, and 300 new Boeing 737s on order, which will enable the Ryanair Group to grow traffic to 300m p.a. by FY34. Ryanair has a team of 30,000 aviation professionals delivering Europe's No.1 operational performance, and an industry leading 41-year safety record. Ryanair is one of the most efficient major EU airlines. With a young fleet and high load factors, Ryanair targets 50grams of CO₂ per pax/km by 2031 (a 27% reduction).

SOURCE Google Cloud