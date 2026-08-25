Google Cloud Launches Gemini Enterprise for Legal

New purpose-built agentic solution empowers leading legal teams to automate complex, end-to-end legal workflows across practice areas

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Google Cloud unveiled Gemini Enterprise for Legal, an enterprise-grade, purpose-built agentic AI solution engineered for the complex requirements and workflows of the legal industry. The solution includes specialized skills for lawyers, connectors to specialized legal systems, an expanding partner ecosystem of third-party agents, and the foundational Gemini Enterprise platform. Initially available in preview for the legal industry, Gemini Enterprise for Legal debuts with launch customers including legal teams from Cleary, Freshfields, Weil, and Williams & Connolly.

Announced today, Gemini Enterprise for Legal and Financial Services are the first in a series of specialized, packaged industry solutions built on top of the secure, fully-governed Gemini Enterprise platform. Each industry solution delivers out-of-the-box, domain-specific, purpose-built AI capabilities, which may include tailored agents, specialized skills that provide simple shortcuts to manage a variety of workflows, data connectors, and model optimizations tailored for a specific industry.

Purpose-built AI for the practice of law

While firms work to automate complex, end-to-end processes, general-purpose tools lack the controls legal work demands, such as strict confidentiality, ethical walls, verified legal authority, and complete data isolation. Attempting to solve this by stitching together fragmented point-solutions or standalone models only creates a steep integration tax, resulting in fragile workflows.

Gemini Enterprise for Legal is built specifically for these requirements, delivering purpose-built skills, partner agents, and connectors that execute complete legal workflows like contract review, diligence, regulatory monitoring, and privacy requests. Through secure connectors to core document and matter management systems, a firm's ethical walls are automatically inherited. Research outputs are grounded in primary legal authority, not just model training data. And an organization's data, playbooks, client files, and negotiated positions stay inside their private perimeter permanently.

"With agentic AI, legal professionals have the ability to research across historical case law, build complex arguments, and automate mundane tasks that can provide enormous value to their clients. However, ensuring every aspect of these agentic workflows is accurate, factual, and grounded in legal authority is of critical importance," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Gemini Enterprise for Legal helps manage the complex realities of modern legal work, while simultaneously providing critical grounding and governance capabilities that allow teams to confidently focus on strategic counsel."

Comprehensive capabilities

Gemini Enterprise for Legal delivers an integrated, secure environment configured for rapid deployment with four core components:

Purpose-built skills for legal agents: Gemini Enterprise for Legal includes purpose-built, specialized skills that guide AI agents through complex and demanding legal tasks like legal brief drafting, citation verification, contract lifecycle management, regulatory horizon scanning, and data subject access request (DSAR) fulfillment.

Gemini Enterprise for Legal includes purpose-built, specialized skills that guide AI agents through complex and demanding legal tasks like legal brief drafting, citation verification, contract lifecycle management, regulatory horizon scanning, and data subject access request (DSAR) fulfillment. Connectors: The solution offers secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations into essential legal industry platforms, including Courtroom5, Docusign, Everlaw, Free Law Project's CourtListener.com database, Harvey, iManage, Legora, NetDocuments, RelativityOne, Solve Intelligence, and Thomson Reuters.

The solution offers secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations into essential legal industry platforms, including Courtroom5, Docusign, Everlaw, Free Law Project's CourtListener.com database, Harvey, iManage, Legora, NetDocuments, RelativityOne, Solve Intelligence, and Thomson Reuters. Third-party agents and partner ecosystem: Gemini Enterprise for Legal includes seamless access to a specialized network of legal tech providers building on the platform, alongside leading consulting partners and systems integrators, including Accenture, Deloitte, Devoteam, Eudia, Factor Law, KPMG, Tribe AI, Valtech, Zazmic, Zencore, and 66degrees.

Gemini Enterprise for Legal includes seamless access to a specialized network of legal tech providers building on the platform, alongside leading consulting partners and systems integrators, including Accenture, Deloitte, Devoteam, Eudia, Factor Law, KPMG, Tribe AI, Valtech, Zazmic, Zencore, and 66degrees. Secure and governable Gemini Enterprise platform: It provides a centralized control plane for IT and risk teams with full visibility. Risk management, audit logging, and governance are built natively into the platform architecture.

Unlocking high-value legal workflows

By shifting from simple text generation to true agentic task execution, Gemini Enterprise for Legal automates and accelerates complex legal operations, including:

Proactive regulatory horizon scanning: Keeps legal and compliance teams ahead of global mandates by autonomously tracking legislative updates, court dockets, and supervisory bodies. It cross-references emerging changes against enterprise policies to flag exposure gaps and generate updated policy drafts for immediate practitioner review.

Keeps legal and compliance teams ahead of global mandates by autonomously tracking legislative updates, court dockets, and supervisory bodies. It cross-references emerging changes against enterprise policies to flag exposure gaps and generate updated policy drafts for immediate practitioner review. Automate data discovery and Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR) response: Modernizes privacy workflows by compiling personal data across fragmented enterprise systems in seconds. It eliminates the manual toil of DSARs, and allows for adherence to regulatory timelines while minimizing operational risk.

Modernizes privacy workflows by compiling personal data across fragmented enterprise systems in seconds. It eliminates the manual toil of DSARs, and allows for adherence to regulatory timelines while minimizing operational risk. Accelerate contract review and negotiation: Compresses turnaround times for inbound vendor agreements, NDAs, and complex M&A documentation by benchmarking terms against enterprise playbooks. It surfaces high-risk clauses and potential exposure, enabling attorneys to focus on strategic negotiation and high-value judgment.

Compresses turnaround times for inbound vendor agreements, NDAs, and complex M&A documentation by benchmarking terms against enterprise playbooks. It surfaces high-risk clauses and potential exposure, enabling attorneys to focus on strategic negotiation and high-value judgment. Build and update contracting playbooks: Transforms legacy agreement archives into dynamic, actionable playbooks instantly. It automatically extracts key terms, fallback positions, and institutional knowledge to maintain portfolio-wide term consistency and lower negotiation variance across the enterprise.

Transforms legacy agreement archives into dynamic, actionable playbooks instantly. It automatically extracts key terms, fallback positions, and institutional knowledge to maintain portfolio-wide term consistency and lower negotiation variance across the enterprise. Motion to seal: Eliminates the manual burden of preparing court filings and redacting legal documents. It intelligently identifies sensitive terms and PII for rapid practitioner confirmation, dramatically accelerating filing timelines while safeguarding confidentiality.

Eliminates the manual burden of preparing court filings and redacting legal documents. It intelligently identifies sensitive terms and PII for rapid practitioner confirmation, dramatically accelerating filing timelines while safeguarding confidentiality. Drafting NDA documents: Elevates contract creation through structural fidelity validation that enforces firm standards and logical document hierarchies. It allows legal teams to rapidly generate and evolve non-disclosure agreements with complete formatting confidence and minimal review overhead.

Delivering value to leading firms through an integrated and secure AI platform

Gemini Enterprise for Legal is built on Google's end-to-end, first-party AI stack–spanning global infrastructure, custom silicon, foundation models, and an AI-ready data platform–delivering cost performance and optimization at every layer. Throughout the stack, security remains paramount: client data, prompts, and outputs stay entirely within the organization's private cloud perimeter, base models are never trained on customer data, and existing permissions are inherited via direct connectors.

Early adoption of Gemini Enterprise for Legal across leading law firms highlights the immediate practical value Gemini Enterprise for Legal is bringing to legal operations.

"Cleary is committed to embedding AI into our workflows in strategic and competitive ways," said Cleary Managing Partner Jeff Karpf. "Using Google's Gemini Enterprise, which can slot in seamlessly with other daily work tools, we can unlock greater efficiencies for our teams and help them deliver even higher quality work for our clients."

"The legal sector is entering a period of accelerated change and transformation. For Freshfields the opportunity lies in how effectively we combine frontier technology like Gemini Enterprise for Legal with our expertise, robust governance and institutional knowledge to create value for our clients," said Freshfields Global Managing Partner Alan Mason. "Our strategic, multi-year partnership with Google Cloud is helping us accelerate that work and enhance how we deliver legal services."

"Our collaboration with Google gives us early access to emerging capabilities while allowing us to help shape the platform based on the realities of sophisticated legal practice. The result is technology that helps us continue to deliver the innovative, high-quality service our clients expect from Weil," said Ramona Nee, Weil's incoming Executive Partner. "We are looking forward to working with Google Cloud engineers and the Gemini Enterprise product team as we further innovate and evolve our AI capabilities."

"We're thrilled to partner with Google Cloud in the early adoption of Gemini Enterprise for Legal," said Williams & Connolly Chairman Joe Petrosinelli. "We look forward to integrating Google's technology to streamline workflow and further support our litigators in shaping outcomes critical to our clients' futures."

For more information on Gemini Enterprise for Legal, check out this page, and for more about partner solutions built for Gemini Enterprise for Legal, visit the Google Cloud Press Corner.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud