GoPro Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2026. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 833 461 5787 (US) or +1 585 542 9983 (International) and enter meeting ID: 529 017 833. Participants can register for the webcast in advance using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/529017833.

An archived audio webcast will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company's website at investor.gopro.com in the Events & Presentations section.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.