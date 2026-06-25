GoPro Elevates Award-Winning MAX2 360 Camera Image Quality with Powerful New Firmware Update

New Firmware Brings Professional-Grade 10-Bit Color with GP-Log, Increased 200Mbps Bitrate Recording, and Enhanced Low-Light Controls to GoPro's 360 Camera

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced a significant new firmware update for its multi award-winning MAX2 360 camera that delivers a suite of professional image quality improvements and expanded creative controls. Since its launch, MAX2 has earned broad industry acclaim, named "Best Overall 360 Camera" by WIRED, "Editor's Choice" and "Best 360 Camera for Pros" by Tom's Guide, "Editors' Choice" by both CNET and PCMag, and recognized as part of GoPro's third Emmy® Award for 360 Technology from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

GoPro's Award-Winning MAX2 360 Camera GoPro's Award-Winning MAX2 360 Camera

And just in time for summer, MAX2 is $200 off at just $299.99, down from $499.99, for a limited time!

Maximum Bitrate: More Detail, Less Compression

The firmware introduces a new Maximum Bitrate setting, enabling MAX2 to record up to 200Mbps — a major step forward in image quality for content creators and athletes who demand the best.

200Mbps Bitrate Recording: Higher bitrates reduce compression artifacts and preserve finer detail, particularly in scenes with fast motion or complex textures.

Higher bitrates reduce compression artifacts and preserve finer detail, particularly in scenes with fast motion or complex textures. Available in Key Video Modes: The Maximum Bitrate setting is supported in 8K 360 video and 4K single-lens video — the same pro-focused modes that also benefit from 10-Bit color.

10-Bit Color and GP-Log Come to All Time Lapse Modes

The update expands MAX2's existing professional color capabilities to the full suite of Time Lapse recording modes for professionals looking for complete creative control.

10-Bit Color Across Time Lapse: Greater color depth is now available in TimeWarp, Night Effects, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse modes, giving creators more color information and detail in every shot.

Greater color depth is now available in TimeWarp, Night Effects, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse modes, giving creators more color information and detail in every shot. GP-Log Encoding for Time Lapse: The GP-Log profile is now supported across all Time Lapse modes, enabling a flatter, more flexible image for professional color grading workflows.

Additional Updates

Anti-Flickering Toggle: Quickly switch between 60Hz and 50Hz shutter speeds to eliminate flickering caused by artificial lighting when you go between NTSC and PAL regions — ideal for travelers who might shoot indoors.

Quickly switch between 60Hz and 50Hz shutter speeds to eliminate flickering caused by artificial lighting when you go between NTSC and PAL regions — ideal for travelers who might shoot indoors. Blur Reduction for Single-Lens Video: The Blur Reduction feature now extends to single-lens video modes, reducing motion blur in low-light environments.

Update Available

The firmware update for MAX2 is available via the Quik app or at GoPro.com.

Summer Savings for MAX2

For a limited time, MAX2 is $200 off at just $299.99, down from $499.99, perfect for capturing all your summer fun in immersive 360. Want the full kit? The MAX2 + Accessories Bundle is just $369.99 (regularly $569.99) and includes the MAX2 camera, 4ft (1.2m) Extension Pole, two Enduro batteries, and a SanDisk Extreme® 64GB microSDXC™ card.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.