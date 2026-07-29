GoPro Expands MISSION 1 Series Lineup With Creator Edition Vlog Kit, Ultimate Creator Edition Filmmaker Kit, New Media Mod, Volta 2 Battery Grip and More, All Available Globally

MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition Delivers Professional-Grade Video + Audio with All-Day Power for Creators Who Want a Complete, Ready-to-Run Setup

MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition Adds Gimbal Stabilization + Lighting for Creators Who Want the Best of Everything

New MISSION 1 Series Firmware Update Adds New Features + Usability Improvements

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that the MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition, Volta 2, Media Mod for MISSION 1 Series, and Universal Adhesive Mount are now available for purchase at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers in August. New firmware for the award-winning MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO adds new camera features and is available now to provide full compatibility with the entire MISSION 1 Series accessory ecosystem.

GoPro MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition – Now Available GoPro MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition – Now Available

The MISSION 1 Series has already earned recognition across the industry. The compact cinematic camera system has received editor's choice awards and recommendations from Tom's Guide, Gizmodo, PCMag, Mashable, Digital Camera World, and The Shortcut.

The new MISSION 1 PRO Editions are available now and include:

MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition: Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable, complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission. Built around a 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 PRO camera delivers category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal reliability—and stunning low-light performance. This edition adds the MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio.

MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition is $1,099.99 MSRP and $949.99 for existing GoPro subscribers at GoPro.com.1 It's available now at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers in August.

MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition: For creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility. At its core is the MISSION 1 PRO flagship camera—a 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-efficient GP3 processor delivering category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal reliability—and stunning low-light performance. This edition adds GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization and AI-driven subject tracking, the Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional audio, Light Mod 2 for compact portable lighting, and the MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion.

MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition is $1,199.99 MSRP and $1,049.99 for existing GoPro subscribers at GoPro.com.1 It's available now at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers in August.

Additional accessories in the MISSION 1 Series ecosystem now available:

Media Mod for MISSION 1 Series: The new Media Mod for the MISSION 1 Series has been redesigned from the ground up with a built-in multi-pattern mic and expanded I/O capability for professional production. Match the width of your stereo audio capture to the FOV of your video with eight different pickup pattern options. Three 3.5mm ports include an external microphone port, a line-in port for timecode sync and a headset port for live audio level monitoring. A micro-HDMI port enables up to 4K60 video output for use with external monitors, video recorders or live broadcasting. The Media Mod also features its own mounting system, so you can quickly insert or remove the camera when desired.

Media Mod for MISSION 1 Series is available now for $149.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers in August.

Volta 2: The premium Volta 2 powered battery grip, tripod and remote features a built-in 5800mAh battery, integrated camera control and 1/4-20 mounting for up to 9 hours of 4K30 recording time.2

Volta 2 is available now for $139.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers August.

Universal Adhesive Mount 2-Pack: Attach your GoPro to helmets, drones, snowboards and more to capture immersive point-of-view footage and see things from amazing new perspectives. This versatile mount has a flexible buckle base that easily sticks to a wide variety of curved and flat surfaces with an industrial-strength waterproof adhesive that's strong enough for any adventure.

Universal Adhesive Mount 2-Pack is available now for $14.99 at GoPro.com and at GoPro retailers in August.

MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO Firmware Update

GoPro is also releasing a firmware update for MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO cameras today that provides full support and compatibility with the entire MISSION 1 Series accessory ecosystem, including the new Media Mod and Volta 2. The update also brings image quality improvements for MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO, with better contrast and tone tuning in Dive mode, and improved color accuracy and cinematic motion blur tuning. The update is available now as a download via the GoPro app, or on GoPro.com.

Now Available

MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition, and the entire suite of MISSION 1 Series accessories are available on GoPro.com today and retailers globally in August. The highly anticipated, interchangeable-lens-compatible MISSION 1 PRO ILS will go on sale later this quarter to complete the MISSION 1 Series.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "may," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and words of similar meaning are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series product and accessory availability, product performance and specifications, pricing and subscriber pricing, firmware update features and availability, and third-party partnership developments. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to product launch timing and execution, supply chain and manufacturing disruptions, consumer demand and market acceptance, competition, the ability to manage product introductions, transitions, and pricing, and the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, as updated by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Accordingly, for the foregoing reasons, the Company cautions the reader against relying on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

1 $100 off is available to yearly subscribers only upon subscription renewal.

2 Runtime measured at a temperature of 77°F (25°C) with a wind speed of 0.6m/sec with the Wide digital lens; Bluetooth® and HyperSmooth on; front and rear LCD screens on with a 1-minute screensaver; voice control and GPS off.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.