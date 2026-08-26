GoPro Launches MISSION 1 PRO ILS, the World's Smallest, Most Rugged Compact Cinema Camera with Interchangeable Lenses

Now Available for Pre-Order at GoPro.com

MISSION 1 PRO ILS Pairs New 50MP 1" Sensor, 8K60 and Open Gate 8K + 4K Video, and Powerful + Ultra-Efficient GP3 Processor with Interchangeable Micro Four Thirds Lens System

New GoPro MISSION Monitor App Delivers Professional Monitoring Tools Including Focus Peaking, LUT Preview and Zebra Pattern

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that a third camera in the MISSION 1 Series, MISSION 1 PRO ILS, is available for pre-order at GoPro.com. The camera will be available at retailers in September. Arriving the same day is the new MISSION Monitor app, a free professional video monitoring solution for iPhone and iPad.

GoPro's MISSION 1 PRO ILS GoPro's MISSION Monitor app

Since launching earlier this year, the MISSION 1 Series has earned editor's choice awards and other recognitions across the industry, including from Tom's Guide, Gizmodo, PCMag, Mashable, Digital Camera World, RedShark News, and The Shortcut. MISSION 1 PRO ILS also collected two awards at the pro-focused NAB Show 2026 including CineD's Best-of-Show Award.

MISSION 1 PRO ILS: A New Class of Ultra-Compact, Interchangeable-Lens 8K Cinema Camera

MISSION 1 PRO ILS gives content creators and professional filmmakers the legendary versatility of GoPro combined with the creative flexibility to pair it with the best Micro Four Thirds (MFT) compatible lens for the shot. Whether it's intricate macro details, telephoto isolation or wide cinematic framing, MISSION 1 PRO ILS adapts to capture the vision. Built around the same new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-efficient GP3 processor as MISSION 1 PRO, it weighs just 6.95oz (197g), small enough to rig a lensed camera into tight spaces like the interior of a car with simpler, smaller rigging. The result is the world's smallest, most rugged cinema camera, at a fraction of the cost and size of comparable 8K camera systems.

MISSION 1 PRO ILS features include:

Micro Four Thirds Lens Compatibility: Pair MISSION 1 PRO ILS with a wide variety of manual focus and manual aperture MFT lenses, or use an adapter to attach vintage lenses, PL mount cinema lenses and other specialty glass. Harness shallow depth of field, smooth focus transitions and selective focus for visuals that pull viewers in. 1

Pair MISSION 1 PRO ILS with a wide variety of manual focus and manual aperture MFT lenses, or use an adapter to attach vintage lenses, PL mount cinema lenses and other specialty glass. Harness shallow depth of field, smooth focus transitions and selective focus for visuals that pull viewers in. New 50MP 1" Sensor + Next-Generation GP3 Processor: The 1" sensor (1.0-type sensor) captures pro-quality results in a compact body, with a Quad Bayer 12MP mode in 4K Open Gate for even better dynamic range and low-light performance.

The 1" sensor (1.0-type sensor) captures pro-quality results in a compact body, with a Quad Bayer 12MP mode in 4K Open Gate for even better dynamic range and low-light performance. Best-in-Class 8K + 4K Video With Open Gate: Capture up to 8K60, 4K240 and 1440p480, plus Open Gate modes up to 8K30 and 4K120 that use the full image sensor for maximum height and width delivering the most post-production flexibility. Switch to Burst Slo-Mo for 10-second 1080p clips at 960 fps for 32x slo-mo. 2

Capture up to 8K60, 4K240 and 1440p480, plus Open Gate modes up to 8K30 and 4K120 that use the full image sensor for maximum height and width delivering the most post-production flexibility. Switch to Burst Slo-Mo for 10-second 1080p clips at 960 fps for 32x slo-mo. Professional Color and Control: 10-bit color, 10-bit Log encoding with GP-Log2, HLG HDR video, bit rates up to 240Mbps, and Timecode Sync for multi-camera shoots. Extend the camera's capabilities beyond stock modes with GoPro Labs to unlock hundreds of unreleased features, including 300Mbps bit rates and custom image stabilization.

10-bit color, 10-bit Log encoding with GP-Log2, HLG HDR video, bit rates up to 240Mbps, and Timecode Sync for multi-camera shoots. Extend the camera's capabilities beyond stock modes with GoPro Labs to unlock hundreds of unreleased features, including 300Mbps bit rates and custom image stabilization. Focus Assist + Focus Peaking: Focus Assist magnifies the shot up to 8x on the rear touch screen to verify focus before recording. Focus Peaking uses contrasting color overlays to highlight what's in focus, with selectable highlight colors and a High Sensitivity mode for low-contrast and low-light shots.

Focus Assist magnifies the shot up to 8x on the rear touch screen to verify focus before recording. Focus Peaking uses contrasting color overlays to highlight what's in focus, with selectable highlight colors and a High Sensitivity mode for low-contrast and low-light shots. Emmy® Award-Winning HyperSmooth Video Stabilization: Get the smoothest possible footage across a wide variety of focal lengths without a gimbal, added gear or special editing software. 3

Get the smoothest possible footage across a wide variety of focal lengths without a gimbal, added gear or special editing software. Built-in Professional Audio: A 4-microphone array delivers improved stereo recording and wind noise reduction, while 32-bit float audio recorded to a separate .wav file virtually eliminates digital clipping. Native multi-track recording, Automatic Gain Control, manual gain and limiting, Bluetooth® 5.3 audio and USB-C microphone support expand flexibility during capture.

A 4-microphone array delivers improved stereo recording and wind noise reduction, while 32-bit float audio recorded to a separate .wav file virtually eliminates digital clipping. Native multi-track recording, Automatic Gain Control, manual gain and limiting, Bluetooth® 5.3 audio and USB-C microphone support expand flexibility during capture. Over 3 Hours of 4K Runtime + Faster Charging: The all-new 2150mAh Enduro 2 battery delivers over 3 hours of continuous 4K30 recording and over 5 hours of 1080p30 recording on a single charge, with rapid charging for less downtime on set. 4

The all-new 2150mAh Enduro 2 battery delivers over 3 hours of continuous 4K30 recording and over 5 hours of 1080p30 recording on a single charge, with rapid charging for less downtime on set. 50MP Photos + 44MP Frame Grabs: Shoot up to 50MP photos in Single, Interval and Burst modes, and pull stunning stills up to 44MP from 4:3 8K video using the GoPro Quik app or the non-linear editor of choice.

Shoot up to 50MP photos in Single, Interval and Burst modes, and pull stunning stills up to 44MP from 4:3 8K video using the GoPro Quik app or the non-linear editor of choice. Rugged, Rig-Ready Design: A weatherproof body with GoPro's trademark durability and three mounting options open MISSION 1 PRO ILS up to GoPro's lineup of mounts and accessories, from extension poles and mounting buckles for vehicle-mounted and follow-cam rigs to the Point-and-Shoot Grip, which turns it into a classic handheld camera.5

MISSION 1 PRO ILS is available for pre-order today at GoPro.com for $699.99 MSRP and $599.99 for existing GoPro subscribers.6 The camera will be available at GoPro.com and at retailers globally beginning September 2nd. Micro Four Thirds lenses are sold separately.

GoPro MISSION Monitor app: Free Professional Monitoring Tool for iPhone and iPad

Made for MISSION 1 Series cameras, the new GoPro MISSION Monitor app is a live preview solution that gives content creators and professional filmmakers the tools they need to compose shots perfectly. It connects the camera to an iPhone or iPad so creators can verify focus on a larger screen and see how a finished shot will look before capturing a single frame. The MISSION Monitor app is free and will be available on the Apple App Store® on September 2nd. Features include:

Focus Peaking highlights in-focus elements, with the option to adjust sensitivity, intensity and color.

highlights in-focus elements, with the option to adjust sensitivity, intensity and color. Focus Assist lets filmmakers pinch to zoom in on the shot and check focus on a larger screen.

lets filmmakers pinch to zoom in on the shot and check focus on a larger screen. Zebra Pattern overlays diagonal strips over the shot preview in real time as a visual guide to help avoid overexposure and dial in precise settings.

overlays diagonal strips over the shot preview in real time as a visual guide to help avoid overexposure and dial in precise settings. Real-Time LUT Preview shows how a GP-Log2 shot will look after grading with provided MISSION 1 Series or custom LUTs.

shows how a GP-Log2 shot will look after grading with provided MISSION 1 Series or custom LUTs. Shot Overlays display aspect ratios, customizable grid lines, and center point to make it easy to line up and frame the shot for the intended output or platform.

display aspect ratios, customizable grid lines, and center point to make it easy to line up and frame the shot for the intended output or platform. Integrated Camera Controls let filmmakers start and stop recording and switch capture modes right from their device.

The GoPro MISSION Monitor app is available for free on the Apple App Store® beginning September 2nd and is compatible with devices running iOS 18 or later.

Availability

MISSION 1 PRO ILS is available for pre-order today at GoPro.com for $699.99 MSRP, or $599.99 for existing GoPro subscribers, with shipping of pre-orders beginning next week and availability at GoPro retailers globally in September.5 The MISSION Monitor app is free and available for download from the Apple App Store® on September 2nd.

MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO, and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition are $100 off for a limited time and available now at GoPro.com. MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition and the full suite of MISSION 1 Series mounts and accessories are also available now at GoPro.com and at retailers globally. To learn more, visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

Connect with GoPro on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and GoPro's blog, The Current. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

GoPro, HERO, MAX, MISSION and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks is under license. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will," "may," "plan" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and words of similar meaning are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's MISSION 1 Series product and accessory availability, pre-order and shipping timelines, global retail availability, product performance and specifications, pricing and subscriber pricing, third-party lens and accessory compatibility, and mobile application features and availability. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to product launch timing and execution, supply chain and manufacturing disruptions, consumer demand and market acceptance, competition, the ability to manage product introductions, transitions, and pricing, and the ability to successfully enter and compete in professional and premium camera segments. A further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, as updated by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Accordingly, for the foregoing reasons, the Company cautions the reader against relying on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

1 MISSION 1 PRO ILS is compatible with Micro Four Thirds lenses designed to cover a 1" or larger sensor with manual focus and a fixed aperture (no greater than f/4.5) or manual aperture adjustment. MISSION 1 PRO ILS does not have electronic contacts and is not compatible with lenses that require electronics to control focus, aperture and other camera features. Micro Four Thirds lenses are sold separately.

2Burst Slo-Mo (1080p960) is limited to 8-bit and does not support GP-Log2 encoding.

3 In-camera HyperSmooth video stabilization is supported with five specifically profiled fisheye lenses — Laowa 4mm f/2.8, 7Artisans 6mm f/2, 7Artisans 7.5mm f/2.8, Brightin Star 7.5mm f/2.8 and Meike 7.5mm f/2.8 — and with rectilinear MFT lenses from 6mm to 500mm. GoPro has tested rectilinear lenses up to 50mm for guaranteed performance; lenses longer than 50mm may deliver varied performance. Lenses sold separately.

4 Runtime measured at a temperature of 77°F (25°C) with a wind speed of 0.6m/sec; Bluetooth® and HyperSmooth on; front and rear LCD screens on with a 1-minute screensaver; voice control and GPS off.

5 Accessories sold separately.

6 $100 off is available to yearly subscribers only upon subscription renewal.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.