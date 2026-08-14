Got Electric Donates 57 Solar Panels to Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc.

Donation will help reduce long-term operating expenses and direct more resources toward adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Got Electric, LLC has donated 57 surplus Heliene 380-watt solar panels to Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides residential care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and operates a community thrift store in Mount Jackson, Virginia.

Got Electric’s Randy Velker, left, and community supporter Mike Gantt assist with the delivery of 57 solar panels donated to Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc.

Twelve panels are designated for installation at the SEARCH group home by Green Hill Solar during the week of July 27. The remaining 45 panels will support a larger solar installation at the SEARCH Thrift Store once the organization raises approximately $29,000 in additional funding.

"We are honored to partner with GiveSolar to support Shenandoah County SEARCH and the important work it does for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Andy Hershberger, Director of Virginia Operations for Got Electric, LLC. "By donating these solar panels, we are giving surplus equipment a meaningful new purpose while helping SEARCH reduce its long-term energy expenses and direct more resources toward resident care, enrichment opportunities and the continued success of its community thrift store."

The donation builds upon a relationship between Hershberger and GiveSolar Director Jeff Heie that spans more than a decade. The two previously collaborated on a volunteer-supported solar installation at Eastern Mennonite School and, in 2025, helped direct surplus solar panels from Got Electric to Athens Area Habitat for Humanity in Athens, Georgia.

When Hershberger contacted Heie about another opportunity to place surplus panels with nonprofit organizations, GiveSolar connected Got Electric with SEARCH. GiveSolar also contributed $500 toward the group home's remaining solar installation expenses.

"Many nonprofits understand the long-term value of solar energy but struggle to secure the upfront capital required to install a system," said Heie. "A solar panel donation can provide the traction and leverage needed to raise the remaining funds. Got Electric had panels available, and GiveSolar was able to connect them with SEARCH, an organization that can use the resulting savings to further its mission for years to come."

The group home's solar system is projected to produce approximately 5,644 kilowatt-hours annually and offset an estimated 75% of its electricity use. Its estimated levelized energy cost is $0.05 per kilowatt-hour for the energy produced by solar.

The larger thrift store system is projected to produce approximately 24,702 kilowatt-hours annually and offset more than 65% of the store's electricity use.

SEARCH spent approximately $11,500 on electricity during its July 2025 through June 2026 fiscal year. Reducing those expenses will allow the nonprofit to direct more resources toward resident care, staffing, home improvements, enrichment activities and the continued operation of its community thrift store.

"This is transformational. What appears to be a solar project is really a mission project," said Kim Cassford, board member of Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc. "By harnessing the power of the sun, SEARCH is creating a renewable source of funding that will benefit our residents for decades to come. We expect to save well into the six figures over the next 20 years, resources that can be reinvested directly into resident care, staffing, home improvements and life-enriching opportunities."

Founded in 1978, SEARCH operates an eight-bed, state-licensed group home that provides 24-hour support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Some residents have called SEARCH home for more than two decades.

"For most people, lower utility bills simply mean saving money. For SEARCH, they mean creating opportunities," said Robin Tull, group home administrator. "Every dollar we save through solar energy can be redirected to the things that truly matter, from outings and celebrations to the everyday household supplies that keep our home running."

The SEARCH Thrift Store further supports the organization's mission while providing affordable clothing, furniture and household goods to the surrounding community. In 2025, the store completed 10,871 customer transactions, with an average unit price of $3.93.

Members of the public who would like to support the thrift store solar installation may donate online at https://www.shenandoahsearch.org/support-us or mail a check payable to SEARCH to 5742 Main Street, Mount Jackson, VA 22842, with "Solar" written in the memo line.

About Got Electric LLC

Got Electric is a licensed and insured electrical contractor serving Maryland and Virginia. Known for its excellence in residential, commercial, and O&M solar services, Got Electric specializes in custom wiring, energy-efficient systems, and backup power solutions. With a focus on safety, transparency, and quality workmanship, Got Electric is proud to support the skilled trades through education, mentorship, and community-based training programs. For more information about Got Electric, visit https://gotelectric.net/.

About Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc.

Shenandoah County SEARCH Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Mount Jackson, Virginia, dedicated to providing safe community living that enhances the quality of life for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. SEARCH operates a state-licensed group home and a nonprofit thrift store that helps sustain resident care while providing affordable goods to the broader community. Learn more at www.shenandoahsearch.org.

About GiveSolar

GiveSolar connects surplus solar panels with nonprofit organizations seeking to lower their operating expenses and direct more resources toward their missions. Its primary work is conducted in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Heie also serves as Director of the Habitat for Humanity Solar Collaborative, a national initiative working to install solar energy systems on 10,000 Habitat for Humanity homes over five years.

SOURCE Got Electric, LLC