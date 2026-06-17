GoTo Foods Expands Delivery Access Across Texas Through New Multi-Brand Partnership with Favor to Strengthen Franchisee Economics and Guest Convenience

Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister's & Schlotzsky's Launch Across 550+ Locations on Regional Delivery Platform Known for Strong Local Loyalty and Consumer Reach

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo Foods® expands delivery access across Texas through a new partnership with Favor, the Texas-based on-demand delivery platform. The agreement brings five of GoTo Foods brands, spanning more than 550 Texas locations, to the delivery platform – marking one of the largest multi-brand restaurant launches to date. The rollout reinforces GoTo Foods' commitment to a smart, multi-platform delivery strategy focused on expanding guest access, improving franchisee economics and supporting stronger unit-level economics through regionally relevant partnerships.

"We believe the future of delivery is rooted in flexibility, regional relevance and strong unit-level economics." Post this Beginning this summer, Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli and Schlotzsky’s will be available in the Favor app.

Beginning this summer, Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's will be available in the Favor app, giving Texas consumers more ways to conveniently access some of their favorite brands through a delivery platform with deep regional familiarity and loyalty. The partnership combines Favor's statewide reach and strong consumer loyalty with a delivery model designed to offer more affordable, predictable delivery experiences for guests while creating more favorable economics for franchisees across a major growth market.

"Texas continues to be a key growth market for many of our brands, and this partnership allows us to expand access and convenience for guests while supporting stronger delivery economics for franchisees," said Mike Freeman EVP, President, Brands at GoTo Foods. "We believe the future of delivery is rooted in flexibility, regional relevance and strong unit-level economics. Partnering with Favor allows us to strengthen all three while meeting consumers where they are."

Expanding Delivery Access Across Texas

Favor currently serves more than 400 cities across Texas with a network of more than 100,000 runners (contract delivery drivers), enabling GoTo Foods to rapidly scale delivery across the state.

With more than 550 participating locations, GoTo Foods will become one of the largest restaurant portfolios available on Favor, significantly expanding guest access across Texas while increasing brand visibility and delivery reach in key growth markets. GoTo Foods will become one of the largest restaurant portfolios available on Favor, significantly expanding guest access across Texas while increasing brand visibility and delivery reach in key growth markets.

The partnership also introduces a more transparent and affordable delivery experience for consumers:

More predictable and affordable delivery costs for guests

Expanded access to favorite GoTo Foods brands across hundreds of Texas communities

The partnership gives consumers a more convenient, affordable and trusted delivery experience. It also reflects GoTo Food's focus on meeting the needs of today's value-conscious consumers through greater accessibility, pricing transparency and delivery flexibility.

"We're proud to partner with GoTo Foods to expand delivery access statewide across several of their most beloved brands," said Zach Nienow, Vice President of Revenue and Strategic Partners at Favor. "Our integrated partnership streamlines operations for a faster and better customer experience – all backed by the convenience and local expertise only a Texas-born-and-bred delivery service can provide."

Driving Smarter Delivery Economics for Franchisees

The partnership is designed to support stronger delivery economics for franchisees through lower commission structures, increased pricing flexibility and a delivery model intended to help drive long-term demand generation and customer frequency.

The initiative reflects GoTo Foods' broader strategy of leveraging technology, data and strategic partnerships to enhance unit-level performance, improve operational flexibility and support long-term franchisee success.

A Flexible, Multi-Platform Delivery Strategy

As part of the rollout, GoTo Foods brands will continue operating across major third-party delivery platforms alongside Favor, reinforcing the company's broader multi-platform strategy.

Rather than limiting guests to a single delivery ecosystem, GoTo Foods is embracing a platform-agnostic approach designed to meet regional preferences, expand consumer choice and create greater flexibility for both guests and franchisees.

"This partnership reflects how we think about growth and innovation across our business," added Freeman. "We're focused on building strategic partnerships that improve the guest experience, strengthen franchisee economics and support sustainable long-term growth across our brands."

The Favor partnership marks another step in GoTo Foods' continued investment in enhancing the guest experience, franchisee performance and long-term growth.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of March 29, 2026, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 7,400 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and in 71 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's Deli® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit www.gotofoods.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

About Favor

Founded in Austin in 2013, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners (drivers), who have delivered more than 100 million Favors to date—which range from restaurant meals and alcohol to groceries and everyday essentials. In 2018, Favor became the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability, which prompted its sale to grocery retailer H-E-B, a trusted and deeply loved staple for Texans since 1905. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, TikTok and X.

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SOURCE GoTo Foods