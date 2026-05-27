Cinnabon® Launches Seattle's Best Coffee® Platform Nationwide to Drive Beverage Growth and Franchisee Value

The collaboration brings a premium, branded coffee experience to Cinnabon bakeries nationwide, helping drive incremental purchases, broaden everyday relevance, and support franchisee growth

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon®, one of seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods portfolio and global leader in bakery indulgence, is upgrading its beverage platform with a nationwide rollout of Seattle's Best Coffee®, marking a strategic step forward in how the brand shows up across more everyday occasions. By bringing together two recognized, quality-led brands, Cinnabon is enhancing its beverage platform to complement its signature fresh-baked rolls with a premium coffee offering designed to drive frequency, encourage bundled purchases and elevate the guest experience.

"This rollout marks a strategic evolution for Cinnabon." Post this Cinnabon®, global leader in bakery indulgence, is upgrading its beverage platform with a nationwide rollout of Seattle’s Best Coffee®.

"This rollout marks a strategic evolution for Cinnabon, bringing our beverage platform up to the same quality standard as our iconic rolls," said Urvi Patel, SVP, Brands & Chief Brand Officer at Cinnabon. "By pairing fresh-baked indulgence with Seattle's Best Coffee, a trusted brand known for its smooth taste and consistent quality, we're delivering a more complete experience for our guests while creating new opportunities for franchisees to drive frequency, increase beverage attachment and strengthen overall performance."

The rollout expands GoTo Foods' existing relationship with Seattle's Best Coffee into Cinnabon bakeries nationwide, creating a scaled beverage partnership designed to improve beverage mix and support unit-level economics across the franchise system.

Scaling a Premium Beverage Platform to Unlock Growth

Beverage is an expanding pillar of Cinnabon's business, representing a meaningful opportunity to drive incremental growth through a more premium, branded offering that naturally complements its core menu. The enhanced platform is designed to evolve over time, increase frequency and create additional food-and-beverage pairing opportunities.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Seattle's Best Coffee to our U.S.-based Cinnabon bakeries, bringing together two trusted brands to deliver a high-quality coffee experience," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at GoTo Foods. "This move builds on our longstanding international relationship between Cinnabon and Seattle's Best Coffee, where the combination of these two iconic brands has delighted guests for decades."

Expanding Relevance Across Everyday Occasions

The enhanced coffee platform positions Cinnabon to participate more meaningfully in beverage occasions as demand for high-quality coffee continues to grow. Many U.S. adults drink coffee daily, with an increasing share opting for more premium offerings (source: Spring 2026 NCDT Report). In retail environments where coffee already drives consistent traffic, Seattle's Best Coffee helps Cinnabon better participate in existing demand and compete for more beverage occasions.

Built for Franchisee Advantage and Operational Simplicity

Designed with franchisee economics at the forefront, the Seattle's Best Coffee program utilizes existing drip coffee equipment, eliminating the need for significant capital investment while reducing operational complexity compared to previous coffee initiatives.

Franchisees benefit from a program designed to:

Support beverage sales and higher average ticket through stronger food-and-beverage pairing occasions

Leverage a nationally recognized coffee brand to enhance credibility with guests

Deliver a more consistent, premium guest experience aligned with evolving expectations

A Foundation for Future Beverage Innovation

The Seattle's Best Coffee rollout includes drip coffee and reflects Cinnabon's broader beverage evolution, building on recently launched offerings such as Swirled Sodas. Cinnabon's Swirled Sodas were designed to tap into the culturally relevant dirty soda trend, helping strengthen brand relevance, encourage beverage trial, and support food and beverage pairings through customization and indulgence. Together, these beverage initiatives reinforce Cinnabon's growing focus on beverages as a strategic platform for growth and innovation beyond its core bakery offerings.

The upgraded drip coffee platform with Seattle's Best Coffee is designed to deliver greater consistency while helping Cinnabon participate more meaningfully in high-frequency, on-the-go beverage occasions.

For franchise opportunities, please visit https://development.gotofoods.com/cinnabon/.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of March 29, 2026, there are more than 2,400 Cinnabon locations in 48 states and across 65 countries and territories, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a global licensor focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer-relevant occasions, whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. Join Cinnabon Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit cinnabon.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of March 29, 2026, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 7,400 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and in 71 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's Deli® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit www.gotofoods.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE GoTo Foods