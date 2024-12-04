Gourmia's New 13.1" Indoor Grill and Panini Press at Target for the Holidays

Gourmia is Elevating Holiday Feasts and Gifting with this Versatile, Family-Sized 3-in-1 Grill Designed for Delicious Results and Easy Cleanup

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, is announcing the arrival of its 13.1" 4-Slice Health Grill. Perfect for the holiday season, this multifunctional electric grill is the ideal companion for festive feasts and a thoughtful gift for foodies and home chefs. Whether you're grilling juicy entrees, pressing gourmet paninis, or cooking a quick breakfast, this grill makes healthy, flavorful meals in a snap. Available at Target in-store and online for $49.99.

Gourmia's new electric grill offers three functions: use it as a contact grill for fast, even cooking, as a panini press for perfectly toasted sandwiches, or as an open indoor grill for steaks. Gourmia is Elevating Holiday Feasts and Gifting with this Versatile, Family-Sized 3-in-1 Grill Designed for Delicious Results and Easy Cleanup.

"During the holidays, we want cooking to be joyful, not stressful," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "The 4-Slice Health Grill is designed to take the hassle out of preparing meals for family and friends, delivering perfectly grilled results with less fat and easy cleanup. It's the ultimate tool for keeping holiday celebrations simple, delicious, and healthy."

This compact yet versatile grill brings restaurant-quality grilling to your kitchen. It offers 1500 Watts and three functions: use it as a contact grill for fast, even cooking, as a panini press for perfectly toasted sandwiches, or as an open indoor grill for steaks. With its family-sized 13.1" cooking surface, the griddle can cook up to four servings, making it perfect for holiday breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.

Health-conscious cooks will love the grill's design, which features a sloped surface to draw fat and oil into a removable drip tray, promoting healthier meals without compromising flavor. The nonstick cooking surface ensures food slides right off, minimizing the need for added oils and making cleanup effortless. The drip tray is removable and dishwasher-safe, so you can spend more time enjoying the holidays and less time scrubbing dishes.

The Gourmia 4-Slice Health Grill is perfect for preparing holiday favorites or gifting a loved one. Its sleek black finish makes it an attractive addition to any kitchen, and its versatility ensures year-round use for everything from burgers and vegetables to paninis and breakfast classics.

Pricing and Availability

The 4-Slice Health Grill (GCG2635) is available now at Target stores and Target.com for $49.99.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking, as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

