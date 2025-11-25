Gourmia New 6-Slice French Door Digital Air Fryer Opens the Door to Delicious Meals at Walmart

With 12 cooking functions, Single-Pull French doors, and popcorn feature, Gourmia's newest air fryer oven combines innovation, performance, and modern style in one sleek appliance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leading innovator of countertop kitchen appliances, is introducing its new 6-Slice French Door Digital Air Fryer Oven, available exclusively at Walmart's Annual Event in white, black, and stainless-steel. This versatile Air Fryer Oven blends the performance of a full-sized oven with the speed and convenience of an air fryer. Designed for home cooks who want flexibility, flavor, and style, it brings professional-level results to everyday cooking.

"This Air Fryer Oven redefines what a countertop oven can do," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "From roasting a chicken to baking cookies or even popping fresh kernels into hot popcorn, this appliance is all about making cooking easier, faster, and more fun. Its stylish design, features, and intuitive controls are built for real kitchens and real people who want great food without the fuss."

Modern Design, Effortless Cooking

This air fryer oven makes multitasking in the kitchen a breeze with single-pull French doors that open both sides at once. The large glass viewing windows let users check on food without opening the doors, while the intuitive digital controls make it easy to set precise temperature and time. The integrated precision temperature probe automatically stops cooking when your food reaches the perfect doneness. The convection mode ensures faster, even results when baking, roasting, or reheating, helping home cooks get dinner on the table in less time.

A Dozen Ways to Cook

The 12 one-touch cooking functions include air fry, roast, bake, toast, bagel, broil, reheat, keep warm, pop popcorn, dehydrate, proof, and slow cook. Whether it's air-fried snacks, slow-cooked stews, a whole chicken or baked desserts, this oven makes it easy to explore new recipes and enjoy delicious results every time.

Innovation That Pops

Gourmia's innovative popcorn function transforms raw kernels into hot, fluffy popcorn at the touch of a button, no microwave or stovetop required. Fresh popcorn adds a touch of fun and flavor to any occasion, whether it's movie nights with the family or festive holiday gatherings.

Room to Cook, Designed to Impress

Compact yet spacious, the 6-slice capacity easily fits a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread, or a whole chicken. Available in white, black, and stainless steel, it adds a touch of modern elegance to any kitchen countertop—proof that high performance can still look beautiful. It includes a temperature probe with a magnetic storage holder for precise cooking, along with air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan, and crumb tray.

Crispy Flavor, Less Oil

Powered by Gourmia's patented FryForce 360° Technology™, this oven circulates fast, powerful air to create crispy, golden textures with up to 80% less oil than traditional frying. Meals come out lighter but just as satisfying from roasted veggies to perfectly crisp fries.

Pricing and Availability

The Gourmia 6-Slice French Door Digital Air Fryer Oven in white, black and stainless-steel (the stainless-steel model will also be available in-store) is now available exclusively at Walmart's Annual Event Two, for $57.00.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America's leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

