Gourmia Launches New 14-Quart Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie and Dehydrator at Walmart

Just in Time for Holiday Entertaining and Gift Giving, Gourmia's New Extra-Large Multi-Function Air Fryer Makes Cooking Fast, Simple, and Full of Flavor

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leading innovator of countertop kitchen appliances, is introducing its new 14-Quart All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie and Dehydrator, available exclusively during Walmart's Annual Event in black or silver. Perfect for busy families and home cooks looking to create healthy, convenient, and delicious meals, this versatile appliance brings together modern design, advanced technology, and effortless functionality for everyday cooking.

Gourmia's 14-Quart All-in-One can cook a full rotisserie chicken, family-size portions, or multiple dishes at once, and its 28 Cooking Presets let users air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil, reheat and more at the touch of a button, making it perfect for entertaining, meal prepping or feeding a crowd. Introducing Gourmia's new 14-Quart All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie and Dehydrator, available exclusively during Walmart's Annual Event in black or silver, designed for busy families and home cooks who want quick, healthy meals with modern style and easy functionality.

"Holidays and everyday meals should be easy, healthy, and full of flavor," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "Our new 14-Quart Air Fryer gives cooks the space and smart features needed for any occasion, from weeknight dinners to party platters. It is large enough to cook an entire chicken, so you can make a perfect, golden rotisserie-style dinner right at home. We designed it to make great cooking effortless and delicious results inevitable."

Big Capacity for Bigger Gatherings

The Gourmia 14-Quart Air Fryer fits a full rotisserie chicken, family-size portions of fries or vegetables, or multiple dishes at once. Its extra-large capacity is ideal for entertaining, meal prepping, or feeding a crowd. With 28 Cooking Presets, users can air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil, reheat, and more at the touch of a button. A dedicated rotisserie set makes it easy to prepare perfectly roasted, juicy chicken at home. With its own protein cooking presets, the included temperature probe lets you set your preferred level of doneness and delivers perfectly cooked results every time.

Smart, Simple, and Intuitive Cooking

Gourmia designed this model with smart features that make every step easier. A large, easy-to-read display shows time and temperature simultaneously, large window and interior light allow users to monitor progress at a glance. Guided cooking prompts offer helpful messages throughout the process, ensuring perfect results every time. The turn reminder option notifies you to flip or shake food midway through cooking for even crispness, while the optional preheat function ensures fast and consistent results from the start.

Healthy Meals Made Easy

Featuring Gourmia's exclusive FryForce 360° Technology™, the appliance circulates powerful hot air to create crispy, golden textures without excess oil. It delivers the same satisfying crunch and taste of deep-fried food while using up to 80% less oil. Every bite comes out perfectly cooked, from fries and wings to veggies and seafood. The included rotisserie set makes cooking the perfect rotisserie chicken just the push of a button away.

Designed to Look as Good as It Cooks

The air fryer's features a sleek black or silver finish and built-in viewing window with an interior light make it as stylish as it is functional. You can easily watch your food cook without opening the door or interrupting the process. Its streamlined design complements modern countertops, and all accessories are dishwasher safe for quick, effortless cleanup.

Holiday Magic Meets Everyday Meals

Perfect for family gatherings, nutritious snacks, or entertaining guests, the Gourmia 14-Quart Air Fryer allows you to explore a variety of dishes with ease with its included recipe book. Its user-friendly design and handy presets mean that anyone, whether you're just starting out or have been hosting for years, can cook like a pro.

Pricing and Availability

The Gourmia 14-Quart All-in-One Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie & Dehydrator is available in black and silver exclusively now on Walmart.com, with special Walmart Annual Event Two pricing of $60.00.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia is one of America's leading air fryer brands and one of the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brands. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2025 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia