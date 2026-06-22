Govee Brings House of the Dragon's Fire and Darkness Beyond the Screen in Collaboration With HBO Max

Govee, the Official Smart Lighting Partner of House of the Dragon Season 3, brings Westeros's fire and shadow off the screen and into your room.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, today announced an official collaboration with the HBO Original Series House of the Dragon, debuting House of the Dragon–themed light scenes and an in-app theme skin across the Govee TV Backlight series throughout the show's run.

Govee TV Backlight Series

"House of the Dragon delivers a cinematic experience with stunning visuals, and we're honored to be HBO's Official Smart Lighting Partner for Season 3," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "Backed by years of ambient lighting engineering and the industry's most complete TV backlight lineup, Govee's TV Backlight 3 series is built for exactly this kind of storytelling — extending dragonfire and shadow from the screen onto your walls, so the show doesn't stop at the bezel."

Another Way to Experience Westeros Beyond the Screen

For House of the Dragon fans, the world of Westeros lives in its details — the fire of Dragonstone, the shadow of the Red Keep, the stillness of King's Landing at night. The Govee × House of the Dragon collaboration is built so those worlds extend into the room around you.

The Govee TV Backlight lineup reads on-screen color in real time through its camera color-matching system and extends it onto the surrounding wall as the scene evolves — so when dragonfire roars, warm amber spills into the room across Govee's high-density light strip that runs across the entire lineup; when Small Council scenes unfold in the Red Keep, deep gold ripples across the walls, held together by Govee's multi-zone color matching algorithm; and in House of the Dragon's famously low-lit moments, the new Govee TV Backlight 3's industry-first 4MP dual-camera sensor capture preserves the subtle gradients between shadow and flame that make the show's photography so distinctive.

A House of the Dragon Layer Across the Govee Experience

Govee and HBO have co-designed a curated set of House of the Dragon–inspired light scenes, playable across the TV Backlight lineup and the wider Govee Home ecosystem:

Dracarys — rolling amber and ember tones that echo torchlight and dragon breath.

— rolling amber and ember tones that echo torchlight and dragon breath. Fire & Blood —deep crimson and obsidian tones that pulse like Targaryen banners over Dragonstone at night.

—deep crimson and obsidian tones that pulse like Targaryen banners over Dragonstone at night. Green Reign— emerald and candlelit gold shimmering like Hightower silk across the Red Keep.

The Govee Home App also comes with a matching House of the Dragon theme skin — a consistent themed interface from setup through every scene and control.

Experience House of the Dragon Across the Full Govee TV Backlight 3 Series

Every House of the Dragon fan gets a fit — the collaboration runs across Govee's industry-leading TV Backlight lineup, a three-tier series powered by Govee's own progression from single-to dual- to triple-camera color capture.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite — the easiest way into Westeros for first-time ambient TV lighting, powered by Govee's proven single-camera color engine.

— the easiest way into Westeros for first-time ambient TV lighting, powered by Govee's proven single-camera color engine. Govee TV Backlight 3 — the everyday pick for most fans, with dual-camera color capture that locks onto fast dragonfights and torchlit Red Keep scenes.

— the everyday pick for most fans, with dual-camera color capture that locks onto fast dragonfights and torchlit Red Keep scenes. Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro — the flagship for HDR and cinematic viewing, with Govee's triple-camera HDR engine preserving the deepest shadow and widest color range in House of the Dragon's most cinematic moments.

Full collaboration details at Govee website.

Season three of the HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuted SUNDAY, JUNE 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and is available to stream on HBO Max. The eight-episode season airs new episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on August 9.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional — transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful" and pushing the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

About HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood." Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. For additional information and photos, please click HERE.

About HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max, which is available globally in 65 countries. A part of Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," "Succession," and "Euphoria," and iconic titles, including "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos," "Sex and the City," "Band of Brothers" and "The Wire."

SOURCE Govee