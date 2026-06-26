Govee Teams Up with Disney's Live-Action Reimagining of "Moana" to Bring Exclusive Smart Lighting Effects Into Homes!

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, is teaming up with Disney's "Moana," ahead of its theatrical release on July 10 to celebrate the film's spirit of wayfinding! The collaboration introduces three exclusive lighting effects designed to bring an immersive cinematic experience into homes.

"Whether it's a movie night with family, gathering with friends, or simply relaxing at home, the right lighting can make those moments even more memorable," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "Through our collaboration with Disney's 'Moana', we're journeying beyond the reef and bringing a touch of Moana's story to everyday life and helping users create spaces where their own dreams and journeys can shine."

Create Meaningful Moments at Home with Govee Smart Lights

Drawing on the film's spirit of wayfinding, the three exclusive lighting effects from the collaboration will bring Moana's vibrant story to life in everyday spaces. Whether illuminating a living room for an immersive family film night or adding a touch of ambiance to a bedroom routine for the ultimate "Moana" fan, the effects make home experiences more immersive and engaging.

Users can access all three of the exclusive lighting effects through the Govee Home App:

Wayfinding – Ocean blues and sky tones inspired by exploration and adventure.

– Ocean blues and sky tones inspired by exploration and adventure. Motunui – Relaxing blue-green hues that capture the warmth and comfort of the island of Motunui.

– Relaxing blue-green hues that capture the warmth and comfort of the island of Motunui. The Heart of Island – A vibrant green-and-gold lighting effect inspired by the Heart of Te Fiti.

The effects are available across Govee's indoor lighting portfolio, including Govee Lantern Floor Lamp, Govee Floor Lamp 3, Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp with Nebula Effect , Govee Table Lamp Classic, Govee Table Lamp 2, Govee 21-Inch Smart Ceiling Light Ultra, Govee COB Strip Light Pro, Govee 15-Inch RGBICWW Smart Ceiling Light Pro, Govee Strip Light 2 Pro, Govee BR30 Smart RGBWW Bulbs E26 1200lm, and Govee ST19 Smart Edison Light Bulb E26 500lm.

The magic doesn't stop with "Moana" for Govee. The diverse portfolio of smart lighting solutions Govee offers adapts to every occasion and every space in the home. Featuring vibrant and unique color lighting effects, tunable white lighting from warm to cool tones, synchronized multi-device experiences through DreamView, and automatic day-to-night lighting transitions with DaySync, users can effortlessly create immersive, cinematic experiences throughout the home. Whether enjoying a night in with loved ones, entertaining guests, spending quality time with family and friends, or unwinding at the end of the day, Govee helps transform everyday spaces into more memorable experiences.

To learn more about Disney's "Moana" | Govee collaboration, explore the exclusive lighting effects, and discover compatible Govee smart lighting products, please visit Govee.

Govee smart lighting products are also available on the Govee Amazon Store

About Disney's "Moana"

In "Moana," Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Laga'aia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films "Moana" and "Moana 2." "Moana" features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of "Moana" exclusively in theaters July 10, 2026.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

SOURCE Govee