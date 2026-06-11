Government welcomes Google Subsea Cable Landing as major investment in Bermuda's digital future

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bermuda welcomed the landing of Google's Nuvem and Sol subsea cable systems in Bermuda, describing the milestone as a significant investment in the island's digital infrastructure, economic resilience, and long-term competitiveness. The ceremony brought together representatives of the Government of Bermuda, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), Google and other partners connected to the project.

The Nuvem and Sol cable systems will strengthen international connectivity, enhance network resilience, and support the growing demand for secure, reliable digital infrastructure worldwide.

Speaking at the Subsea Cable Landing Ceremony, Premier David Burt said the project reinforces Bermuda's growing role as a trusted and strategically located hub for global connectivity.

"For centuries, Bermuda's location in the Atlantic has been one of our greatest strengths. Today, that advantage continues to position our island at the centre of the connections that drive the global economy," said Premier Burt.

The Nuvem and Sol cable systems will strengthen international connectivity, enhance network resilience, and support the growing demand for secure, reliable digital infrastructure worldwide.

The Premier noted that while the technology itself is impressive, the true significance of the project lies in what it means for Bermuda's future.

"This investment will create opportunities for Bermudians, support innovation, attract investment, and ensure our island is prepared for the industries and jobs of the future."

As Bermuda continues to strengthen its position in international business, insurance and reinsurance, fintech, digital assets, and other emerging sectors, world-class digital infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in supporting economic growth and attracting investment. The Government believes projects such as Nuvem and Sol help ensure Bermuda remains competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The Government also emphasised the importance of resilience for island jurisdictions.

"In an increasingly digital world, resilience is no longer optional. Reliable connectivity is critical for business continuity, economic security, disaster preparedness, and maintaining Bermuda's competitiveness on the global stage."

The Government welcomed Google's decision to include Bermuda as part of this major international infrastructure project and expressed appreciation to all partners involved in bringing the initiative to fruition.

"The Atlantic does not isolate Bermuda. It positions Bermuda. Today's milestone demonstrates the confidence that global leaders continue to have in our island, our people, and our future."

The Minister of Home Affairs, the Hon. Alexa Lightbourne JP, MP, who has provided updates on the success of the Nuvem and Sol subsea cables, noted, "Reliable connectivity is essential infrastructure, as vital to a modern island economy as our roads and our power. The Nuvem and Sol systems strengthen the digital foundation our businesses, households, and youth depend on, and they bring the opportunities of the global economy closer to home."

And Kendaree Burgess, Managing Director of the Bermuda Business Development Agency stated, "Major infrastructure investment does not happen by accident. It follows sustained work to engage the market, build confidence, and show global investors that Bermuda has the ambition, credibility and operating environment to support projects of this scale. This milestone reinforces the message we have been taking to international markets: Bermuda is not only strategically located; it is organised, serious and ready to compete for critical digital infrastructure investment."

The full video of the ceremony can be viewed here: Google Landing Ceremony video

SOURCE Bermuda Business Development Agency