Bermuda Strengthens Global Standing in Latest Global Financial Centres Index

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bermuda has further strengthened its position as a leading international financial centre in the latest edition of the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) 39, retaining first place in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) shares. As noted in the report summary, "Bermuda rose a further twenty-three rank places to maintain its lead in the region, ahead of Cayman Islands and Santiago." The jurisdiction now ranks 57th globally. The result builds on gains made in the previous edition and underscores Bermuda's continued resilience, competitiveness and relevance in an evolving global financial landscape.

Published by ZYen Group, the GFCI is widely recognised as a leading global benchmark for assessing the competitiveness of financial centres. In the foreword to this edition, it was noted that, at a time of heightened geopolitical complexity, economic transformation and rapid technological change, assessments such as the GFCI provide valuable insight into how financial hubs adapt, innovate and contribute to the resilience of the global economy. It adds that scores have declined across most financial centres, reflecting broader shifts in global perceptions rather than changes specific to individual jurisdictions.

Against this backdrop, Bermuda's upward movement in the rankings highlights the strength of its financial services ecosystem and its ability to adapt in a changing environment.

Mike Wardle, Chief Executive Officer of the Z/Yen Group of Companies, stated: "While overall scores have softened globally, Bermuda's continued rise in the rankings reflects strong market confidence in its stability, regulatory quality, and specialist expertise."

Kendaree Burgess, Managing Director of the BDA, added: "In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, Bermuda's continued advancement in the GFCI rankings reflects the stability, credibility and enduring strength of our jurisdiction. Our market remains resilient, supported by regulatory strength, deep industry expertise and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. We remain focused on building on this momentum and ensuring Bermuda is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of international business."

See the link to the full GFCI report here.

About the BDA

The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is Bermuda's investment promotion agency, working to attract and retain international business that supports long-term economic growth. Operating as a public-private partnership, the BDA connects investors with government, regulators, and industry — helping firms establish, expand, and operate in Bermuda with clarity and confidence.

SOURCE Bermuda Business Development Agency