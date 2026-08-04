GPGI, Inc. (GPGI) Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Recovery for Investors; September 14, 2026, Deadline - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy GPGI Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026?

Affected GPGI Investor Summary

Who: GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI)

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: November 3, 2025 through May 6, 2026

November 3, 2025 through May 6, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 14, 2026

September 14, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the value and financial performance of certain company acquisitions.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the value and financial performance of certain company acquisitions. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against GPGI, Inc. (GPGI) (NYSE: GPGI) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired GPGI Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. GPGI, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-05951 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until September 14, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired GPGI, Inc. Class A common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/gpgi-gpgi-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpgi&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

GPGI, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GPGI had materially overstated the value of Husky Technologies Limited ("Husky"); (2) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the company's proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (3) a primary motivation of the Husky acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings ("Resolute") and Defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure, Inc. ("CompoSecure") shareholders; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did GPGI' s Stock Drop?

On August 7, 2024, GPGI, then known as CompoSecure, announced that investment firm Resolute intended to acquire a majority interest in GPGI, which was completed on September 17, 2024. On January 12, 2026, CompoSecure announced the completion of its acquisition of Husky and rebranded itself as GPGI.

On February 26, 2026, Jehosaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that GPGI had overstated the value of Husky in order to gain shareholder approval for the acquisition, stating that "[all] major aspects of the financials appear to be affected" including that free cash flow was overstated by 90%.

Then, on March 12, 2026, GPGI released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, disclosing that Husky saw its EBITDA decline 5.4% year-over-year in the quarter and 3% year-over-year for the full year. On this news, the price of GPGI Class A common stock declined $3.23 per share, or approximately 16.4%, over multiple trading sessions, from a close of $19.74 per share on March 11, 2026, to close at $16.51 per share on March 13, 2026.

On May 7, 2026, GPGI released its first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that Husky's net sales had declined 5.2% year-over-year, and its EBITDA fell 40.2% year-over year due to "oil and resin price volatility and continued tariff uncertainty[,]" "and customers delay[ing] accepting shipments and placing orders." GPGI also slashed its 2026 guidance. On this news, the price of GPGI Class A common stock declined $4.52 per share, or approximately 25.9%, from a close of $17.46 per share on May 6, 2026, to close at $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026.

WHAT GPGI, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 14, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR GPGI, INC. INVESTORS:

GPGI investors may, no later than September 14, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages GPGI investors to contact the firm for more information.



ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP