GPGI Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching on September 15, 2026 - Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the GPGI, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that GPGI, Inc., formerly known as CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO), misled investors about the value, financial prospects, and anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Husky Technologies Limited ("Husky").

Investors who purchased GPGI securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses may have legal rights. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must act by September 15, 2026.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

What Is the GPGI Class Action About?

According to the complaint, CompoSecure announced on November 3, 2025, that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Husky Technologies Limited.

The complaint alleges that defendants promoted Husky's purported value, operational and financial strength, and growth prospects in seeking shareholder approval of the acquisition.

On January 12, 2026, CompoSecure announced that it had completed the Husky acquisition and would rebrand as GPGI, Inc. The Company's Class A common stock subsequently traded under the ticker GPGI, replacing the former CMPO ticker.

Plaintiff alleges that investors were not told that:

defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky;

Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets described in the proxy statement;

the financial targets attributed to Husky lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; and

the Husky acquisition was allegedly motivated in part by the potential to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and individual defendants, rather than creating long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders.

What Happened to GPGI Stock?

The complaint alleges that the truth concerning the Husky acquisition began to emerge on February 26, 2026, when short seller Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that GPGI had overstated Husky's value to obtain shareholder approval for the acquisition.

Following publication of the report, GPGI's stock price declined from $23.12 per share on February 26, 2026, to $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026, representing a decline of approximately 44%.

According to the complaint, the decline reflected growing investor concerns about the value and financial prospects of the Husky acquisition.

Why Did GPGI Stock Fall?

According to the lawsuit, GPGI stock fell after investors learned information that allegedly called into question the value and financial prospects of the Company's acquisition of Husky Technologies.

The complaint alleges that GPGI had overstated Husky's value and failed to disclose that Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets presented to shareholders.

The alleged problems became public after a February 26, 2026 report by Jehoshaphat Research challenged GPGI's representations concerning the Husky acquisition.

From February 26 through May 7, 2026, GPGI shares declined approximately 44%, from $23.12 to $12.94 per share.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the GPGI Class Action?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI, Inc. Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Investors who purchased shares while the Company's stock traded under the former CMPO ticker may also fall within the proposed Class Period, depending on the circumstances of their investment.

If you purchased GPGI or CMPO shares during the Class Period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a representative investor appointed by the court to act on behalf of other members of the proposed class and help direct the litigation.

Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in any recovery obtained through the litigation.

The deadline for investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff is September 15, 2026.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the GPGI securities class action may submit an inquiry, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP