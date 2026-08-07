PNR Investor Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pentair plc

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026 (the "Class Period"). Pentair provides various water solutions, such as filtration, water supply pumps, and fluid treatment products.

The lawsuit alleges that Pentair plc misled investors regarding the destocking of its inventory in the Pool channel.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should contact Robbins LLP prior to October 2, 2026, for information about seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Pentair Sued?

According to the complaint, Pentair misled investors regarding the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel, which adversely affected the Company's sales and operating income.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) there was significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel;

(2) as a result, the Company's sales and operating income were adversely affected; and

(3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did PNR Stock Collapse?

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair released its preliminary second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that "the [C]ompany estimates that the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million." As a result, second quarter 2026 sales were expected to be "down 17 percent versus the prior guide of approximately 1 percent" and full year 2026 "[s]ales are expected to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent versus prior guide of up 2 percent to 4 percent[.]" The Company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

On this news, Pentair's stock price fell $11.35, or 15%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Pentair Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pentair plc (PNR) securities during the applicable Class Period.

If you purchased Pentair stock during this period and suffered investment losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

If you are interested in seeking appointment as lead plaintiff, contact Robbins LLP.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery, defendants pay fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Pentair securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Pentair plc settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP