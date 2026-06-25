GPK SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Graphic Packaging (GPK) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 6, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Graphic Packaging To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Graphic Packaging between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Graphic Packaging Holding Company ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPK) and reminds investors of the July 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (2) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (3) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company's business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (4) accordingly, the Company's previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Graphic Packaging's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Graphic Packaging class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GPK or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Graphic Packaging securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Graphic Packaging securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing significant inventory management issues, reduced demand and volumes, and increased costs, while overstating the strength and sustainability of the Company's business model and issuing unreliable financial guidance. As the truth emerged through a series of disclosures — including a May 1, 2025 Q1 earnings miss and sweeping downward revision to FY 2025 guidance, a December 8, 2025 announcement of accelerated inventory reductions, further guidance cuts, and the CEO's departure, and a February 3, 2026 Q4 earnings miss accompanied by a projected meaningful decline in 2026 adjusted EBITDA and the launch of a comprehensive business review — GPK's stock price fell sharply across each disclosure, causing significant cumulative losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Graphic Packaging class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Graphic Packaging securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Graphic Packaging employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Graphic Packaging lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Graphic Packaging class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Graphic Packaging investor who purchased GPK stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is July 6, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Graphic Packaging stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Graphic Packaging securities class action is July 6, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/GPK for more information.

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