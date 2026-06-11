Graceland Portable Buildings Acquires ShedSync to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Portable Building Dealers

Acquisition Expands Graceland's NextGen Dealer Platform with Automated Inventory Management, AI-Powered Marketing, Lead Generation, and Dealer Website Technology

CUNNINGHAM, Ky., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graceland Portable Buildings, one of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of portable buildings, today announced the acquisition of ShedSync, an innovative dealer technology platform designed specifically for the portable building industry.

The acquisition represents a significant investment in Graceland's long-term strategy to modernize the dealer experience and provide independent portable building dealers with advanced digital tools traditionally available only to much larger organizations.

Founded to help shed dealers automate inventory management, digital marketing, and lead generation, ShedSync provides dealers with automated inventory synchronization, AI-powered social media marketing, lead management, multi-location inventory tools, competitive intelligence, and fully branded dealer websites. The platform was purpose-built for the unique needs of portable building retailers and manufacturers.

"This acquisition is about much more than software," said Greg French, Chief Executive Officer of Graceland Portable Buildings. "The portable building industry is undergoing rapid transformation. Consumers increasingly expect online shopping experiences, real-time inventory visibility, digital communication, and immediate access to information. Our dealers need tools that allow them to compete and thrive in that environment."

French continued, "For nearly twenty years, Graceland has invested heavily in supporting independent dealers. ShedSync becomes another important piece of our NextGen Dealer Program and our commitment to helping dealers grow profitable businesses. We believe technology should empower dealers, not replace them."

The acquisition comes as the portable building industry continues to evolve following significant changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and growing demand for digital purchasing experiences. While many industries have rapidly embraced e-commerce and digital marketing, much of the portable building industry remains fragmented and underserved by purpose-built technology solutions.

Through the acquisition, Graceland plans to further develop the platform and integrate additional capabilities that help dealers manage inventory, improve online visibility, generate leads, and streamline customer engagement.

Key capabilities of the ShedSync platform include:

Automated inventory synchronization directly from manufacturer inventory systems

AI-powered Facebook and social media marketing automation

Facebook Marketplace automation

Google Business Profile integration for enhanced local search visibility

Lead capture, tracking, and management tools

Multi-location inventory management

Dealer-branded websites and custom domains

Mobile-optimized inventory presentation

Analytics and reporting tools designed specifically for portable building dealers

Flexible pricing and financing display options, including Rent-To-Own programs

According to Graceland leadership, the acquisition also supports the company's broader digital strategy, which includes online sales initiatives, dealer website enhancements, customer lead management systems, and expanded dealer marketing support.

"We see a future where independent dealers have access to enterprise-level technology without enterprise-level complexity or costs," said French. "Our goal is to create the industry's most comprehensive dealer success platform, combining great products, great service, great marketing, and great technology."

The acquisition follows a series of strategic investments by Graceland, including advanced manufacturing technology, expanded production capacity, Epicor 3D configurator, enhanced dealer support programs, and the company's recently announced NextGen Dealer Program, which focuses on helping dealers increase profitability, improve operational efficiency, and drive long-term growth.

"As we celebrate over 20 years in the shed industry, we remain focused on building the future of the portable building industry," French added. "The acquisition of ShedSync is another example of our commitment to innovation, dealer success, and creating opportunities for our customers and partners."

To learn more about becoming a Graceland Dealer, visit YesGraceland.com.

About Graceland Portable Buildings

Founded in 2005, Graceland Portable Buildings is a leading manufacturer and distributor of portable buildings, storage structures, and specialty outdoor products. Through its growing network of independent dealers, Graceland serves customers throughout the United States with a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. The company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, dealer development programs, digital solutions, and operational excellence to support long-term growth across the portable building industry.

SOURCE Graceland Portable Buildings