Graceland Portable Buildings Appoints Frank Long as Chief Financial Officer

CUNNINGHAM, KY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graceland Portable Buildings, a leading manufacturer and distributor of portable storage buildings, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Long as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Frank brings over two decades of financial leadership experience across complex, multi-entity organizations. Most recently serving as Vice President of Finance at NANA North LLC, a $450M+ company, he has also played a key role in financial reporting and analysis for its parent organization, NANA Regional Corporation, a $2B+ enterprise. In these roles, he has provided strategic financial oversight, led enterprise system implementations, and supported performance management across a broad portfolio of subsidiaries.

In his new role, Frank will oversee all financial operations for Graceland Portable Buildings, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, and strategic capital initiatives. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing, expand its dealer network, and scale its operational infrastructure.

"Frank is a transformational financial leader with a proven ability to drive performance, implement scalable systems, and partner with executive teams to make high-impact decisions," said Greg French, CEO of Graceland Portable Buildings. "As we position Graceland for its next phase of growth, his experience in managing complex organizations and building high-performing teams will be invaluable."

Throughout his career, Frank has led financial transformation initiatives, implemented enterprise-wide financial systems, and helped drive significant improvements in profitability and operational efficiency. He is recognized for building cultures of accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement.

"I am excited to join Graceland at such an important time in its journey," said Long. "The company has built a strong foundation over the past 20 years, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to drive continued growth, strengthen financial operations, and support the success of its dealers and customers."

Frank holds a Master's degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Brigham Young University and brings deep expertise in financial systems, business intelligence, and enterprise performance management.

About Graceland Portable Buildings

Graceland Portable Buildings is a leading provider of high-quality portable storage solutions, serving customers through a nationwide network of independent dealers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer experience, Graceland is committed to delivering best-in-class products and industry-leading dealer programs.

Website: GracelandPortableBuildings.com

SOURCE Graceland Portable Buildings