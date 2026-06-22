Gradient Geothermal and T5 Smackover Partners Collaborate to Advance Integrated Geothermal and Lithium Production in East Texas

DENVER and DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Geothermal, a leader in modular geothermal power and thermal management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a contract with T5 Smackover Partners, to provide Gradient's patented HXC Geothermal System for T5's phase one integrated geothermal project in East Texas.

The collaboration brings together Gradient's modular geothermal technology and T5 Smackover Partners' integrated approach to developing geothermal energy from the Smackover Formation's geothermal brines. The project is designed to recover value from high-temperature, mineral-rich geothermal subsurface brines.

Gradient's HXC Geothermal System will utilize the thermal energy contained in the project's produced working fluid brine, providing an integrated solution that supports both heat management and geothermal power generation. By pairing geothermal power technology with direct lithium extraction, the project represents a new model for producing critical minerals while producing baseload electrons and reducing the development's overall environmental footprint.

"This project demonstrates what is possible when geothermal energy, geothermal brines, and critical-mineral production are designed as one integrated system," said Ben Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Gradient Geothermal. "T5 is developing an innovative energy project, and we are proud that Gradient's HXC technology will help convert the Smackover's substantial subsurface heat into a productive baseload energy resource."

T5 Smackover Partners is developing a vertically integrated energy platform intended to produce reliable geothermal energy in East Texas. The agreement marks an important step in the commercialization of an integrated geothermal and mineral-development model capable of delivering reliable energy, strengthening U.S. critical-mineral supply chains and creating long-term economic value for East Texas communities.

"We believe the future of the Smackover is about maximizing the value of the geothermal brine it can produce," said Cole Fisher, President and Co-Founder of T5 Smackover Partners. "By integrating Gradient's modular geothermal technology alongside our phase one production, we're creating a more efficient project that generates both baseload electricity from the same resource. This is exactly the type of innovation needed to strengthen domestic supply chains and establish East Texas as a leader in the next generation of geothermal energy."

About Gradient Geothermal

Gradient Geothermal advances modular, distributed thermal and geothermal energy solutions across different types of subsurface heat, delivering emissions-free power. Its patented HXC Geothermal System combines heat exchange, power generation and thermal management technology in a modular platform designed for applications ranging from existing oil and gas operations to purpose-drilled geothermal and critical-mineral projects. Learn more at gradientgeothermal.com.

About T5 Smackover Partners

T5 Smackover Partners is a privately held energy company developing an integrated geothermal energy and ancillary critical-minerals platform in the East Texas Smackover Formation. T5 is working to establish a reliable domestic source of geothermal energy, lithium and other ancillary critical minerals while supporting American energy independence and supply-chain security. Learn more at t5smackover.com.

SOURCE Gradient Geothermal Inc.