Gradient Geothermal Signs MOU with GEOT.Ai to Power Next-Generation AI Manufacturing with Geothermal Energy in Los Angeles Basin

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Geothermal ("Gradient" or "the Company"), a Denver, Colorado-based geothermal company, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Muir Global Holdings, LLC, incubating GEOT.Ai, to develop behind-the-meter geothermal power solutions for AI factories, beginning with a proposed pilot project in the Los Angeles Basin in southern California.

This collaboration brings together Gradient Geothermal's field-proven geothermal and Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology with GEOT.Ai's vertically integrated "Power-to-Compute" AI Factory model. The partnership is designed to transform legacy oil and gas infrastructure into regenerative, net-zero energy platforms that directly power high-density AI compute clusters—reducing grid dependence while strengthening U.S. technological leadership.

The Los Angeles Basin is home to several mature oil fields with historically high produced water volumes and confirmed geothermal resources at depth. By repurposing existing wellbores and brownfield infrastructure, Gradient's low- to zero-drill model reduces risk, accelerates deployment timelines by up to 94%, and delivers scalable, emissions-free baseload power in months rather than years.

Under the MOU, the parties are evaluating an AI Factory pilot project of up to 5 megawatts of geothermal power in Los Angeles and other strategic locations. This scalable baseload solution aligns directly with the 24/7 reliability and predictability requirements of AI manufacturing facilities.

"This collaboration represents the convergence of geothermal energy and AI infrastructure," said Benjamin Burke, CEO of Gradient Geothermal. "We are building a resilient, secure, and net-zero foundation for next-generation AI Factories empower both on-premises power solutions and local power generation within an urban community."

Jenifer Muir, Founder & CEO of Muir Global Holdings and GEOT.Ai, added, "By anchoring AI factories directly to sovereign, regenerative energy, we are redefining the infrastructure of AI."

About Gradient Geothermal

Gradient Geothermal is a Denver-based energy technology company advancing modular, distributed thermal and geothermal energy solutions across diverse subsurface heat resources — delivering emissions-free power. The company partners with operators and industrial facilities to convert existing wells and produced heat streams into scalable renewable energy, improving asset value while reducing emissions.

About Muir Global Holdings / GEOT.Ai

Muir Global Holdings, LLC incubates GEOT.Ai, a regenerative infrastructure platform developing vertically integrated, net-zero AI factories powered by localized energy solutions.

