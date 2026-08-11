Graduate Enrollment Enters the AI Operationalization Era as Eight Leading Universities Deploy ReadyRecruit

Early adoption by leading graduate institutions signals a fundamental shift toward autonomous AI in enrollment operations.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than six months after its commercial launch, ReadyRecruit, the AI-powered recruitment associate developed by Graduate Program Recruitment Solutions (GPRS), has been adopted by eight leading universities across the United States. With institutions now live on the platform and additional implementations underway, the milestone marks one of the fastest early adoption cycles for an AI solution purpose-built for enrollment.

The milestone reflects a broader transformation taking place across higher education. Institutions are moving beyond experimenting with AI and beginning to operationalize autonomous AI capable of performing meaningful work alongside admissions professionals. Rather than replacing staff, these intelligent digital teammates extend institutional capacity by engaging prospective students around the clock, improving responsiveness, and supporting enrollment teams at scale.

Representing a cross-section of some of the nation's most respected graduate institutions, ReadyRecruit's early university partners include:

Global Technology Leader — A globally recognized private research university synonymous with science, engineering, and innovation.





— A globally recognized private research university synonymous with science, engineering, and innovation. Ivy League Research Leader — A world-renowned Ivy League research university advancing graduate enrollment through AI.





— A world-renowned Ivy League research university advancing graduate enrollment through AI. Big Ten Flagship — A pioneer Big Ten land-grant university driving enrollment innovation at scale.





— A pioneer Big Ten land-grant university driving enrollment innovation at scale. Flagship SEC Powerhouse — One of the nation's leading public research universities and newest members of the SEC.





— One of the nation's leading public research universities and newest members of the SEC. SEC Land-Grant Leader — A nationally respected SEC land-grant university with nationally recognized engineering and business programs.





— A nationally respected SEC land-grant university with nationally recognized engineering and business programs. Premier Northwest R1 — A leading Pacific Northwest research university with nationally recognized graduate business programs.





— A leading Pacific Northwest research university with nationally recognized graduate business programs. Health Sciences Pioneer — A graduate-only institution educating the next generation of healthcare professionals.





— A graduate-only institution educating the next generation of healthcare professionals. Graduate Niche Leader — A pioneering graduate institution dedicated to restorative and behavioral sciences.

Together, these institutions represent nearly every segment of graduate education—from globally recognized research universities and flagship public institutions to specialized graduate and health sciences universities—collectively engaging tens of thousands of graduate and professional students and prospective learners each year.

Unlike generic AI chatbots or rule-based automation, ReadyRecruit serves as an AI-powered recruitment associate, autonomously engaging prospective students via email, SMS, voice, and web chat while adhering to each institution's admissions processes, communication style, and escalation workflows. The platform answers questions, nurtures prospective students, schedules appointments, supports recruitment events, and seamlessly transitions conversations to admissions professionals whenever human involvement is appropriate.

ReadyRecruit was not created by a software company seeking to enter the higher education market. It was developed by Graduate Program Recruitment Solutions (GPRS) after more than 25 years of helping graduate, executive, online, and professional programs recruit working professionals and adult learners. Drawing upon decades of operational experience and partnerships with over eighty universities, GPRS built ReadyRecruit specifically around the workflows, communication practices, and enrollment challenges unique to graduate education.

Momentum Continues to Build

Momentum continues to accelerate as additional universities move through contracting, implementation, and advanced evaluation phases. The company's commercial pipeline has expanded rapidly as enrollment leaders increasingly shift from discussing AI concepts to deploying autonomous solutions that perform meaningful operational work.

"The conversation has changed dramatically over the past six months," said Anthony Campisi, president of University Partnerships at GPRS. "A year ago, enrollment leaders wanted to understand what AI might be capable of. Today, they're asking how quickly they can deploy it to complement their admissions teams. That's a fundamentally different conversation."

With additional institutions expected to join the ReadyRecruit community throughout the remainder of 2026, GPRS anticipates continued expansion across graduate education while investing in new AI capabilities, strategic partnerships, and additional solutions that will further extend the broader Ready platform.

"Our vision has never been to replace admissions professionals," said Campisi. "It's to give every enrollment team another highly capable teammate—one that responds instantly, works around the clock, and allows staff to spend more time building meaningful relationships with prospective students. The future of enrollment isn't replacing people; it's augmenting them with intelligent digital teammates."

About Graduate Program Recruitment Solutions (GPRS)

For more than 25 years, Graduate Program Recruitment Solutions (GPRS) has been one of higher education's leading enrollment growth partners, helping graduate, executive, online, and professional programs recruit working professionals and adult learners. The company has partnered with over eighty universities to strengthen enrollment strategy, marketing, recruitment, and student engagement across MBA, specialized master's, executive education, healthcare, engineering, and other graduate programs.

Drawing upon decades of firsthand operational expertise, GPRS developed ReadyRecruit, an AI-powered recruitment associate purpose-built for graduate enrollment. Unlike generic AI platforms adapted for higher education, ReadyRecruit was designed around the real-world workflows, communication strategies, and admissions practices used by graduate enrollment teams, enabling institutions to operationalize AI through intelligent digital teammates that extend staff capacity while delivering a more responsive and personalized prospective student experience.

Learn more at www.ReadyRecruit.ai or www.GPRSolutions.org.

Media Contact

Anthony Campisi

President, University Partnerships

Graduate Program Recruitment Solutions (GPRS)

[email protected]

(215) 769-9900 x202

SOURCE GPRS