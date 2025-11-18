GPRS Launches ReadyRecruit: The AI-Powered Recruitment Associate Built for Higher Education

The new platform provides colleges and universities with 24/7 multilingual student engagement,

instant follow-up, and seamless CRM integration while safeguarding institutional privacy

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities face the dual challenge of ambitious enrollment goals and limited staff capacity, all while prospective students expect faster and more personalized communication. Today, GPRS, a full-service digital solutions provider that is transforming the way higher education connects with the next generation of students, announced the official launch of ReadyRecruit. This AI-powered recruitment associate is conceived exclusively for higher education and is designed to build a dynamic pipeline of best-fit students with unprecedented efficiency.

Unlike generic chatbots or dashboards, ReadyRecruit serves as a "digital" team member—responding instantly to inquiries, reengaging cold leads, and scheduling qualified meetings so admissions teams can focus on high-value advising and relationship building.

"Enrollment teams are under pressure to do more with less," said Anthony Campisi, President of University Partnerships at GPRS. "ReadyRecruit responds to information requests in real time, nurtures prospects who may have gone cold, and connects high-intent students directly with admissions staff. This comprehensive approach increases ROI—ensuring more right-match student prospects progress from inquiry to enrollment."

Key Features of ReadyRecruit

Always-on engagement — Responds instantly via email, text, online chat, and phone at critical moments of student interest.





Smart scheduling and seamless handoff — Brings staff in at the right time while preserving institutional oversight and brand voice.





Multilingual coverage — Engages students 24/7 in more than 50 languages across time zones.





CRM integration — Works with Slate, Salesforce, HubSpot, and more, giving staff real-time visibility into every AI-assisted interaction.

Driving Enrollment ROI

Convert existing demand — Faster follow-up improves inquiry-to-application and application-to-enrollment conversion.





Recover cold leads — AI-driven reengagement increases yield without additional media spend.





Lower cost to serve — Timely nudges and after-hours coverage reduce manual touches while boosting show rates and reducing melt.

ReadyRecruit was developed by GPRS enrollment strategists with 25 years of experience and who have partnered with more than 75 institutions. The platform is engineered to align with FERPA, GDPR, and institutional privacy standards.

"Students expect immediacy, personalization, and authenticity in every interaction," said Campisi. "ReadyRecruit helps institutions meet those expectations while reinforcing the essential role of admissions professionals."

ReadyRecruit is available now. Institutions can request a consultation or demonstration at www.ReadyRecruit.ai, or by calling (215) 769-9900.

About ReadyRecruit

ReadyRecruit is an AI-powered recruitment associate designed by GPRS to help higher education institutions engage, convert, and support prospective students more effectively. With expert-trained AI agents, seamless systems integration, and real-time engagement capabilities, ReadyRecruit delivers unsurpassed advantages to modern admissions. Learn more at www.ReadyRecruit.ai.

Media Contact:

Anthony Campisi

President, University Partnerships, GPRS

[email protected]

(215) 769-9900 x202

SOURCE GPRS