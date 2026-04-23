Grady Campbell Launches TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market Awards

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ awards program, Grady Campbell, a leading creative agency focused on the middle market, has launched the 2026 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market™ awards program. The TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market awards program is designed specifically to recognize leading investment banks and M&A advisors in North America.

"Leading investment banks prioritize strategic advisory services, have deep market expertise, and apply strategies that mitigate financial risks to sustain long-term growth for their clients. We are proud to support this year's Top 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market."

– Kerry Grady, Program Founder

About Grady Campbell

Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity and investment bank space — decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to the middle market since 1989. Grady Campbell has planned, designed, and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell's lead position within the middle market is defined by its TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ awards program, which is the original awards program that recognizes leading private equity firms in the middle market.

To learn more, contact:

Kerry Grady

Founding Principal

[email protected]

Grady Campbell Incorporated

gradycampbell.com

SOURCE Grady Campbell