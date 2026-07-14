Grady Campbell Launches GCI PE Brand Accelerate

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Campbell ("GCI") a leading creative agency focused on the middle market, has launched GCI PE Brand Accelerate — the only data-driven brand valuation platform built exclusively for private equity. Powered by a sophisticated AI platform and grounded in GCI's more than 30 years of private equity brand expertise, GCI PE Brand Accelerate is designed to help deal partners and portfolio operations teams understand a company's brand value — and know exactly what to do next.

"Brand is a business asset. The most successful PE firms understand that brand drives exit multiples, pricing power, and customer acquisition. GCI PE Brand Accelerate delivers vital insights into a company's brand value and provides PE investors an important advantage." — Kerry Grady, Founder, Grady Campbell

GCI PE Brand Accelerate delivers three core outputs for PE professionals: a brand component critique that identifies what to keep, fix, and prioritize; a competitive score benchmarked against sector peers; and actionable recommendations ranked by impact and effort — mapped to the hold period from acquisition to exit.

A free trial is now available at pe.gradycampbell.com

Grady Campbell: Unmatched PE Expertise

Grady Campbell is an entrepreneurial, strategic branding and marketing firm – unlike any other agency partner in the private equity space – impactful strategies, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to PE. With more than 30 years of private equity brand expertise, we understand the challenges facing PE firms and how to overcome them.

To learn more, email Kerry Grady at [email protected]

SOURCE Grady Campbell