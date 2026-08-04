Grady Recognized as U.S. News & World Report High Performing Hospital

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System has been named a High Performing hospital in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals rankings. Grady earned top marks for care in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure, Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma, and Stroke. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn as part of U.S. News' Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

Grady Memorial Hospital

Fewer than half of the thousands of hospitals evaluated earned a 'High Performing' designation in the types of care evaluated by U.S. News.

U.S. News' annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their health care providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

"Being named a High Performing hospital by U.S. News & World Report reflects the extraordinary dedication of our physicians, nurses, and staff who care for patients with some of the most complex medical conditions every day," said Anthony Saul, president and COO of Grady. "This recognition underscores the strength and excellence of our clinical programs and our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class care to every patient. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on improving the health of the communities we serve."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions. Less than half earned recognition in any of these 37 areas of care, based on factors such as survival rates, patient experience, and preventable complications.

"When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital," said U.S. News' Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. "A 'High Performing' rating means that Grady outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care."

For more information about the 2026-2027 Best Hospitals list, click here.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety-net health systems in the United States. Anchored by the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the city's 911 ambulance provider. The system includes Correll Pavilion, Grady South Emergency Department, ten neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

Grady is home to the Walter L. Ingram Burn Center – one of only two burn centers in Georgia verified by the American Burn Association – and the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center, a Joint Commission-designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services include Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, the Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center – one of the nation's leading HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics. Grady also offers a Regional Perinatal Center with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is recognized by Baby-Friendly USA as a Baby-Friendly designated birth facility. For more information, visit www.gradyhealth.org.

SOURCE Grady Health System