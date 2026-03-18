Grady Health System Announces New South Fulton Medical Campus and Planned Leadership Transition, Signaling the Future of Care Delivery

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grady Health System announced plans for a new medical center campus in South Fulton County – a major investment designed to expand access to high-quality care, relieve capacity constraints, and strengthen community health in one of metro Atlanta's fastest growing communities.

Anthony Saul, President and Chief Operating Officer of Grady Health System. John Haupert, Chief Executive Officer of Grady Health System.

The campus will open in phases, beginning with a new medical office building, followed by an acute care hospital, both located near the freestanding emergency department currently under construction on Campbellton Fairburn Road in Union City. Together with a planned leadership transition, the announcements reflect Grady's long-term vision for the future – strengthening its foundation, expanding its reach, and preparing the health system to serve the next generation of patients.

"At Grady, world-class care extends far beyond our hospital walls," said John Haupert, President and CEO at Grady. "For generations, we have been a cornerstone of Atlanta's health care system by strengthening the region's infrastructure, advancing economic stability, and empowering communities to not just survive, but thrive."

Demand for Grady's services continues to grow, with more than 2,000 patients relying on Grady for care each day and approximately 155,000 emergency department visits annually.

To manage this growth, Grady has expanded access through neighborhood clinics, mobile health units, hospital-at-home, home health, remote monitoring, and telehealth services – meeting patients where they are and reducing unnecessary hospital visits. Despite these efforts, capacity constraints remain a challenge, compounded by ongoing changes in federal funding and policies that affect hospital finances. The South Fulton medical campus is a key component of Grady's strategy to address both current and future needs.

The new campus in South Fulton County will feature a medical office building offering imaging services, a surgery center, specialty clinics, pharmacy services, rehabilitation, and a full floor dedicated to pediatric care provided by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The campus will also include a 200-bed acute care hospital with critical care, intermediate care, and acute care units. Grady anticipates that the hospital will serve as a Level 3 verified trauma center, equipped to assess, resuscitate, perform emergency surgery, and stabilize patients with serious injuries, transferring the most complex cases to higher-level trauma centers when necessary.

Construction will take place in phases, with the medical office building scheduled to open in early 2028, followed by the hospital, which is expected to open in 2031. The freestanding emergency department, opening in June 2026, will later be integrated into the new hospital.

The project, expected to cost more than $1 billion, will be funded through a combination of sources, including $300 million in Fulton County bond funding, with the remaining funds coming from Grady financing and philanthropic support raised through a multi-year capital campaign.

"We are proud of this latest partnership with Grady," said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts. "South Fulton County is both a rapidly growing community and a recognized health care desert. For the people of South Fulton, improved access to health care is not a luxury, it is a necessity. No longer will families be forced to travel long distances or lose critical time seeking emergency or basic medical services. Closing this gap will save lives."

Grady's investment in the community – expanding services, strengthening local partnerships, and increasing resources – will ensure residents have greater access to comprehensive, high-quality healthcare. In addition to the new medical center campus, Grady is planning to expand its neighborhood health center and urgent care center network to further improve access to essential health care services.

Planned Leadership Transition

As Grady looks ahead to its next chapter of growth and service, the health system also announced a planned leadership transition as part of its long-term organizational strategy.

After 15 years leading Grady as its President and CEO, John Haupert announced his retirement at the end of 2026. Effective immediately, Anthony Saul, Grady's current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President and COO, and take the helm as President and CEO on January 1, 2027.

Saul is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience leading complex health systems. He joined Grady over seven years ago as Chief Financial Officer and was later appointed Chief Operating Officer. His innovative leadership comes at a pivotal time as Grady expands its footprint, navigates evolving reimbursement and policy landscapes, and invests in care models designed to serve a growing and diverse patient population.

"As Grady prepares for the future, Anthony is the right leader at the right time," said Larry Gellerstedt, chair of the Board of Directors of Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation, which governs Grady Memorial Hospital. "He understands the complexity of our mission, the importance of operational excellence, and the responsibility we have to the communities we serve. Anthony's experience, values, and vision align squarely with where Grady is headed, and we are confident in his ability to lead the organization through its next phase of growth while preserving the mission that has defined Grady since 1892."

As part of the transition, Haupert will continue to serve Grady in an advisory role through 2027, providing strategic guidance on the South Fulton medical campus and supporting philanthropic and capital fundraising efforts that will help shape the health system's future. This transition approach ensures continuity, preserves institutional knowledge, and allows Grady to leverage longstanding relationships as it advances major strategic priorities to meet the community's needs.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, ten neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is one of only two in the state verified by the American Burn Association. The Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission-designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit www.gradyhealth.org.

SOURCE Grady Health System