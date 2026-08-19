Graebel and NBCUniversal Recognized with Silver Brandon Hall Group™ Award for Excellence in Talent Management

The award recognizes the companies for measured success in technology implementation and builds on a previous Brandon Hall Group™ award honoring innovation in talent mobility

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal (NBCU), in partnership with longtime global mobility partner Graebel Companies, Inc., won a sought-after Brandon Hall Group™ Silver award for excellence in the Best Talent Management Technology Implementation category. The 2026 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® recognize organizations of all sizes and industries that successfully design and deploy programs, strategies and tools in HR, talent and learning that achieve measurable business results.

The award recognizes NBCU's commitment to creating a more personalized relocation experience through innovative technology and data-driven insights. NBCU, which relocates hundreds of employees annually to support its global operations and rapid growth of its Universal Destinations & Experiences division, worked with Graebel to elevate Graebel CitySwitcher®, the digital move planning tool used by NBCU lump-sum employees.

Using direct feedback from one-on-one interviews with NBCU employees and insights drawn from more than 50,000 lump-sum relocation experiences across Graebel's global client portfolio, the teams developed a new centerpiece to CitySwitcher: a guided digital experience called "Plan My Move." By answering a series of questions about their move and individual circumstances, employees receive a personalized relocation plan, curated resources and tailored recommendations that support them throughout their relocation journey. Additional enhancements, including a custom checklist, educational resources, instant access to support and connections to trusted service partners, further help employees navigate their moves with confidence.

"Employees increasingly expect experiences that reflect their individual needs and circumstances, regardless of the type of move," said Ron Dunlap, CEO of Graebel. "Working alongside NBCUniversal to shape these enhancements demonstrates how technology, data and mobility expertise can come together to create more personalized relocation experiences. We remain committed to investing in solutions that make complex transitions easier for employees to navigate with confidence and clarity."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group™ analysts and executives based on initiatives, measurable impact, key metrics, employee testimonials and organizational impact stories.

"The HCM Excellence Awards have become the most recognized benchmark for excellence in human capital management because organizations know they are earned, not given. Every winning program has demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and execution through one of the industry's most rigorous evaluation processes. We are proud to recognize the organizations setting the standard for the future of work," said Mike Cooke, CEO, Brandon Hall Group™.

The NBCU and Graebel win was announced on August 13, 2026; all winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About Graebel

Graebel is a global workforce mobility and managed services provider, helping the world's leading organizations create certainty in an increasingly complex world. Combining strategic advisory, intelligent technology and deep human expertise, Graebel transforms workforce complexity into confident decisions—enabling organizations to move talent with greater visibility, agility and control.

Founded in 1950, Graebel supports organizations across 190 countries through decades of mobility expertise, strong governance and a carefully curated global partner network. By connecting workforce strategy, mobility and technology into one integrated experience, Graebel helps organizations unlock opportunity for their business and the people behind it. To learn more, visit www.graebel.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our global theme park destinations, consumer products, and experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through our powerhouse film and television studios, including Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features, and the four global television studios under the Universal Studio Group banner, and operate industry-leading theme parks and experiences around the world through Universal Destinations & Experiences, including Universal Orlando Resort, home to Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

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SOURCE Graebel