Graeter's Ice Cream Brings that Summer Feeling to Every Bite with New Whimsical Bonus Flavors

Five Flavors Being Released Throughout the Summer for a Limited Time in Graeter's Scoop Shops and Online for Nationwide Shipping, While Supplies Last

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graeter's Ice Cream, America's oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, is releasing its lineup of limited-edition summer flavors crafted to capture the whimsy of this season in every scoop. This year's collection of bonus flavors features five new creations: Marrakesh Coffee, Ghost Notes (a collaboration with northeast Cincinnati amusement park Kings Island), Peanut Butter & Clouds, Cherry Sparkler (celebrating America's 250th birthday), and Strawberry Sorbet.

Graeter’s Ice Cream is releasing its lineup of limited-edition summer flavors crafted to capture the whimsy of this season in every scoop. This year’s collection of bonus flavors features five new creations: Marrakesh Coffee, Ghost Notes (a collaboration with northeast Cincinnati amusement park Kings Island), Peanut Butter & Clouds, Cherry Sparkler (celebrating America’s 250th birthday), and Strawberry Sorbet.

Handcrafted in small batches – just 2.5 gallons at a time – using Graeter's signature French Pot® process, all five flavors serve as a celebration for everything from travel and nostalgia to carefree days and festive nights. The flavors are being released throughout the summer in Graeter's scoop shops as well as online for nationwide shipping at Graeters.com, while supplies last.

Graeter's 2026 Summer Bonus Flavors

Marrakesh Coffee (Now available): Bold coffee ice cream spiced with cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, this flavor was inspired by the rich, exotically spiced coffee traditions of the Middle East and Morocco.





Bold coffee ice cream spiced with cardamom, cinnamon and ginger, this flavor was inspired by the rich, exotically spiced coffee traditions of the Middle East and Morocco. Ghost Notes (Now available): Celebrating Kings Island's new ride, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, this flavor is as mischievous and unexpected as the ride itself: marshmallow and grape ice cream combined with marshmallow cookie dough. Strange on paper but impossible to put down.





Celebrating Kings Island's new ride, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, this flavor is as mischievous and unexpected as the ride itself: marshmallow and grape ice cream combined with marshmallow cookie dough. Strange on paper but impossible to put down. Peanut Butter & Clouds (Available early June): Rich peanut butter ice cream with fluffy marshmallow pieces folded throughout, this fun flavor combination tastes like childhood and comfort in a scoop.





Rich peanut butter ice cream with fluffy marshmallow pieces folded throughout, this fun flavor combination tastes like childhood and comfort in a scoop. Cherry Sparkler (Available late June): Crafted to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, this wild cherry ice cream contains red and blue popping candy folded into every star-spangled scoop.





Crafted to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, this wild cherry ice cream contains red and blue popping candy folded into every star-spangled scoop. Strawberry Sorbet (Available late July): Made with real strawberries picked at peak ripeness from Pacific Northwest farms, this ultra-smooth, creamy sorbet is crafted from slow-frozen strawberry purée for a bright, sweet and tart flavor – completely dairy-free.

"Ice cream has always been a quintessential part of summer, bringing people together through joyful moments," said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter's. "Our five new limited-edition flavors are meant to capture those moments big and small and make summer sweeter and last just a little bit longer."

Marrakesh Coffee and Ghost Notes are currently available for purchase. The other three flavors will be released throughout the summer by the pint and by the scoop at all Graeter's scoop shops, as well as online at Graeters.com.

About Graeter's

Since 1870, five generations of the Graeter family have remained committed to handcrafting only the most indulgent ice cream available. From humble beginnings serving ice cream from a cart in Cincinnati to the nationwide presence of Graeter's Ice Cream today, the family has stayed true to the traditional "French Pot" method and is the only company in the world that still makes ice cream at scale this way. Graeter's has 60 retail stores and ships more than 300,000 pints annually. The brand can also be found in more than 3,000 grocery stores across the United States.

For more information, visit Graeters.com or follow Graeter's on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter).

SOURCE Graeter's