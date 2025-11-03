Graeter's Ice Cream Ushers in New Era with Brand Evolution - and Unwraps Its 2025 Holiday Collection

"We've always believed that being the 'Graetest' means doing things our way – the right way – even when shortcuts exist," said Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO, Graeter's. "Our rebrand honors everything in our past while confidently looking ahead to the next generation of ice cream lovers. We're setting the stage for the next chapter of taste."

The new brand design, created in collaboration with award-winning design firm Dewhaus, brings a modern vibrancy to Graeter's iconic heritage. The evolution includes refined packaging that communicates joy, indulgence, and distinction, a redefined color palette returning to the brand's signature maroon, elegant new patterns, and a crown icon that honors both the Queen City of Cincinnati and Graeter's "royalty" in the world of ice cream.

The logo retains the classic Graeter's script, refreshed for distinction and modern use. The brand's new tagline, "Taste the Graetest," proudly captures what the company has always stood for: craftsmanship, quality, and an uncompromising pursuit of the best flavor possible.

While the look is new, the brand's mission, process and passion remain the same. Graeter's wants to make the best ice cream you will ever taste – and continues to do so, crafting it just two and a half gallons at a time using the unique French Pot method, the stubbornly slow process that delivers rich creamy texture and the massive chocolate chunks fans have loved since the beginning.

"For longtime fans, the soul of Graeter's hasn't changed; it's simply shining brighter than ever," added Graeter. "Fans will still recognize the Graeter's they love, and they'll feel a renewed sense of pride, anticipation, and delight with every scoop."

The new branding will roll out over the next year across scoop shops, in grocery retail and advertising. Fans will see the new look starting today across Graeter's digital footprint – on Graeters.com, social media, and in app. Graeter's is also giving fans the first glimpse of its new packaging with the Holiday Flavor Collection, available for nationwide shipping and gifting this holiday season.

A TASTE OF THE SEASON – AND WHAT'S TO COME

This year's holiday collection debuts three new limited-time flavors – Cozy Hot Cocoa, Crème Brûlée and Spirited Eggnog – each crafted with care to capture the nostalgic magic of the season. The holiday six-pint pack also includes two pints of returning fan-favorite Peppermint Stick, along with Graeter's signature Black Raspberry Chip.

Each pint in the holiday collection features the new Graeter's branding, showcasing vibrant flavor-specific hues, elegant patterning, and storytelling details that bring the indulgence to life.

The Holiday Flavor Collection is now available exclusively online for nationwide shipping and gifting at Graeters.com. Local customers can find the festive flavors at all Graeter's scoop shops as they roll out weekly throughout November.

COZY HOT COCOA (New) : Rich chocolate swirled with gooey marshmallow for the comforting taste of fireside cocoa in every creamy spoonful. Available now online and in scoop shops.





: Rich chocolate swirled with gooey marshmallow for the comforting taste of fireside cocoa in every creamy spoonful. CRÈME BRÛLÉE (New) : Velvety vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar crunch, capturing the warmth and indulgence of the season's sweetest celebrations. Available now online and in scoop shops starting Nov. 7.





: Velvety vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar crunch, capturing the warmth and indulgence of the season's sweetest celebrations. PEPPERMINT STICK (Returning seasonal favorite) : Pure peppermint oil blended with crisp peppermint candy bits for the cool, creamy taste of winter magic. One pint just isn't enough – so Graeter's includes two pints in the holiday pack. Available now online and in scoop shops starting Nov. 14.





: Pure peppermint oil blended with crisp peppermint candy bits for the cool, creamy taste of winter magic. One pint just isn't enough – so Graeter's includes two pints in the holiday pack. SPIRITED EGGNOG (New) : Spiced eggnog infused with notes of rum, bourbon, and brandy, finished with a touch of nutmeg for a warm, spirited scoop. Available now online and in scoop shops starting Nov. 24.





: Spiced eggnog infused with notes of rum, bourbon, and brandy, finished with a touch of nutmeg for a warm, spirited scoop. BLACK RASPBERRY CHIP: Festive and timeless – sweet cream swirled with black raspberries and Graeter's signature chocolate chips for a scoop that's pure holiday magic. Available now online and in scoop shops.

About Graeter's

Since 1870, five generations of the Graeter family have remained committed to handcrafting only the most indulgent ice cream available. From humble beginnings serving ice cream from a cart in Cincinnati to the nationwide presence of Graeter's Ice Cream today, the family has stayed true to the traditional "French Pot" method and is the only company in the world that still makes ice cream at scale this way. Graeter's has 50+ retail stores and ships more than 300,000 pints annually. The brand can also be found in more than 3,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

For more information, visit Graeters.com or follow Graeter's on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or X (formerly known as Twitter).

