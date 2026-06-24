GRAINGER AND THE AMERICAN RED CROSS CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP AND STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad-line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, today announced it is celebrating 25 years of partnership with the American Red Cross. Together, the organizations are advancing disaster preparedness and response across the United States, where the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters each year.

"For 25 years, Grainger has been proud to partner with the American Red Cross because keeping our communities safe and resilient is deeply connected to our purpose: We Keep The World Working®," said Melanie Tinto, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Grainger. "Over the years, we've seen the impact this partnership has on individuals, families and communities when they need support most. We're grateful for all we've accomplished together and look forward to continuing to make a meaningful difference in the years ahead."

As a member of the Disaster Responder Program, Grainger contributes financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to help ensure the Red Cross has the infrastructure, volunteers, technology and resources needed to provide relief in times of crisis. Since 2001, the company has committed more than $21.6 million in cash and product donations, including more than 170,000 smoke alarms for the national Home Fire Campaign, along with significant employee volunteer support.

"Twenty-five years of partnership with Grainger is a testament to its steadfast commitment to the people and communities we serve," said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. "As disasters intensify and increase in frequency, Grainger's partnership is essential. Year after year, through disasters large and small, Grainger has provided critical resources and unwavering support when families need us most. We're incredibly grateful for its dedication and look forward to many more years of working together."

Through its work with the Red Cross, Grainger has supported more than 40 national volunteer deployments through the Ready When the Time Comes® (RWTC) program, including efforts assisting communities impacted by hurricanes Katrina and Maria. Grainger team members have also mapped more than 90,000 buildings through the Missing Maps program, supporting humanitarian organizations serving vulnerable populations. Additional volunteer efforts include blood drives, comfort kit assembly and hands-only CPR training.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a leading broad-line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.