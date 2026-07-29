GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Jul 29, 2026, 12:27 ET

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.49 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026.

This dividend reflects Grainger's ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

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