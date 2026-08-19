GRAINGER OPENS NORTHWEST DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN GRESHAM, OREGON

"The Northwest Distribution Center is an important addition to Grainger's supply chain network, enabling us to provide customers across the Pacific Northwest with faster, more efficient access to the products and services they need to keep operations running," said Kristi Braverman, Group Vice President, Distribution Operations at Grainger. "We're proud to invest in this community, create local employment opportunities and strengthen our ability to support businesses and institutions throughout the region."

Grainger has served customers in Oregon since 1945 and today employs 240 team members across the state. Located about 16 miles from Portland, the Northwest Distribution Center expands the company's operational footprint in the Pacific Northwest and supports continued regional growth. The 550,000-square-foot facility creates approximately 150 new jobs, enhances distribution capabilities and reflects Grainger's long-term commitment to investing in the communities where customers and team members live and work.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Grainger presented a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland Metropolitan Area, reflecting the company's ongoing dedication to supporting young people, families and communities where its team members live and work.

"We are grateful for Grainger's partnership and investment in the youth we serve across the Portland metropolitan area," said Terry Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Portland Metropolitan Area. "Grainger's presence in our community extends far beyond business. Their commitment to investing in young people helps us provide safe, positive spaces where youth build confidence, develop workforce-ready skills and prepare for bright futures."

A grand opening celebration took place today at the Northwest Distribution Center and included remarks from Grainger leaders, elected officials and community partners. The event also featured recognition of key industry and business partners, an official ribbon-cutting and facility dedication ceremony, and guided tours of the facility.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America and Japan. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.6 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2025 revenue of $17.9 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.