GravaStar Unveils Mercury K98 Pro: A Cyberpunk-Engineered 98% Mechanical Keyboard with 8000Hz Polling, an 8000mAh Battery, and a Built-In Smart Display

The CNC-machined, skeletonized 98% layout keyboard pairs flagship-level performance with immersive ambient RGB lighting and a 1.65" smart TFT display

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar, the cyberpunk-inspired industrial design brand known for its distinctive approach to gaming peripherals, today announced the Mercury K98 Pro, a 98% full-size wireless mechanical keyboard.

Designed for players and creators who want a full-layout keyboard without sacrificing performance or visual presence, the Mercury K98 Pro brings together GravaStar's signature industrial design language with a feature set built for both competitive use and everyday productivity.

Mercury K98 Pro 98% full-size wireless mechanical keyboard Mercury K98 Pro 98% full-size wireless mechanical keyboard

A Distinct Cyberpunk Industrial Design

CNC Aluminum Skeletonized Chassis: The Mercury K98 Pro is built around a fully CNC-machined aluminum alloy chassis with an exposed, skeletonized cyberpunk aesthetic. The gasket-mount structure, which is also compatible with top-mount builds, delivers a soft, springy keystroke feel across the full 98-key layout.

In-House UFO Mechanical Switches: The keyboard uses GravaStar's proprietary UFO Mechanical Linear switches, rated for 70 million keystrokes and HiFi-tuned for a clean acoustic profile. A five-layer dampening system — Poron foam, IXPE switch pads, PET film, a slow-rebound Poron base layer, and silicone fill — shapes the keyboard's deep, focused sound signature.

8000mAh Battery for Extended Wireless Use

The Mercury K98 Pro is equipped with an 8000mAh battery, delivering up to 228 hours of use with lighting disabled, and 19 to 21 hours of typical use with full RGB and ambient lighting active. The large battery capacity is designed to reduce how often users need to recharge a full-size wireless keyboard, supporting extended sessions across work and play.

8000Hz Polling Rate, Wired and Wireless

The keyboard supports an 8000Hz polling rate over both USB-C wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections, achieving response times of 0.1ms wired and 0.4ms wireless. Combined with tri-mode connectivity — 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.4, and wired USB-C — the Mercury K98 Pro is designed to deliver consistent responsiveness whether connected by cable or wirelessly.

1.65-Inch Smart TFT Display

A built-in 1.65-inch TFT display (142 x 428px) provides real-time visual feedback and customizable on-screen content, adding a layer of personalization not commonly found on full-size mechanical keyboards. The display is configured through GravaStar's web-based driver, which requires no software installation.

Immersive RGB and Ambient Lighting

Beyond per-key RGB backlighting with 19 presets and a music-reactive mode, the Mercury K98 Pro adds 3-side surround underglow and foot-halo ambient lighting, extending the lighting experience beyond the keycaps and onto the surrounding desk space. All lighting effects can be customized through the web-based driver, with three onboard memory profiles for saved settings.

"With the Mercury K98 Pro, our goal was to bring the design language and attention to detail GravaStar is known for into a full-size keyboard, while giving users the battery life, responsiveness, and lighting experience they'd expect from a flagship board," said Yong Huang, Founder & CEO. "The combination of the 8000mAh battery, 8000Hz polling, smart display, and ambient RGB lighting reflects how we think about building a keyboard around the way people actually use it all day."

Pricing and Availability

The Mercury K98 Pro is now available for pre-order starting June 18, 2026 at 8 AM EST at $259 USD, with global shipping to GravaStar's distribution network spanning more than 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.gravastar.com

About GravaStar

Founded with a passion for sci-fi aesthetics and gaming innovation, GravaStar creates cutting-edge gear that merges technology, design, and imagination. From speakers and chargers to gaming peripherals, GravaStar's mission is to craft products that are not only functional but boldly expressive.

Media Contact:

Shanshan Wang

Marketing Director, GravaStar

+1(734)2604762

[email protected]

SOURCE GravaStar