GravaStar Launches the V60 Pro HE Magnetic Switch Gaming Keyboard - Magnetic Precision, Mechanical Satisfaction

With its revolutionary UFO Magnetic Switches and full-aluminum sci-fi design, the GravaStar V60 Pro brings magnetic precision and mechanical satisfaction to a new level.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar today unveiled the V60 Pro HE Magnetic Switch Gaming Keyboard, a 60% compact powerhouse that merges next-generation magnetic precision with the signature mechanical satisfaction gamers crave.

Featuring GravaStar's all-new UFO Magnetic Switches, the V60 Pro redefines what a magnetic keyboard can deliver smoother keystrokes, deeper sound, and unmatched control.

GravaStar Mercury V60 Pro HE gaming keyboard GravaStar Mercury V60 Pro HE gaming keyboard Gunmetal

Built around cutting-edge Hall Effect technology, the V60 Pro offers ultra-responsive actuation and precise key detection within 0.001mm RT parameters, ensuring every command registers with lightning accuracy. Compared to the previous generation, the updated Hall sensors deliver 70% lower noise, 200% faster bandwidth response, and 50% higher sensitivity, giving players an edge in both speed and consistency.

At the heart of the V60 Pro are GravaStar's UFO Magnetic Switches, designed for smoother, deeper, and more precise performance. A fully closed-bottom housing delivers a solid, focused bottom-out feel, a deeper, muted tone that's both refined and satisfying. The 23mm spring enhances control by preventing accidental inputs, and tighter tolerance molds minimize wobble while maintaining the full 3.5mm travel range — achieving a perfect balance of speed, stability, and sound.

Together, these innovations create a typing experience that feels buttery-smooth yet deliberate precision without noise or friction. It's the next leap in keyboard evolution, built for gamers, creators, and professionals who demand speed, accuracy, and comfort in every keystroke.

The V60 Pro's chassis continues GravaStar's legacy of bold, sci-fi-inspired craftsmanship. Available in Chrome Silver and Gunmetal, its full aluminum alloy body combines futuristic aesthetics with long-lasting durability. The compact 60% layout frees up desk space while offering full programmability, per-key RGB lighting, and USB-C connectivity for a clean, customizable setup. A dedicated onboard profile switch button adds quick and convenient access to multiple saved configurations.

The V60 Pro HE Magnetic Switch Keyboard is priced at $219.95 (USD). Pre-orders open on November 6, with shipping before December 15, 2025. Every pre-order includes a bonus full set of keycaps, a GravaStar sticker, and four extra UFO switches for enhanced customization.

For more information, visit www.gravastar.com.

About GravaStar Founded with a passion for sci-fi aesthetics and gaming innovation, GravaStar creates cutting-edge gear that merges technology, design, and imagination. From speakers and chargers to gaming peripherals, GravaStar's mission is to craft products that are not only functional but boldly expressive.

