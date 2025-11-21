Great American Media Celebrates "Christmas as It's Meant to Be" as the Exclusive Broadcast Home of the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting

Jillian Cardarelli, Matthew West, Gabby Barrett, Alana Springsteen, The Beach Boys, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, and Warren Zeiders to Perform; Event Airs Dec. 5 on Great American Family

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting brings America together for an evening of faith, hope, and holiday tradition. The live event on Thursday, Dec. 4 is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and the National Park Foundation (NPF), and will be held on the Ellipse at The White House and President's Park. Great American Media will exclusively broadcast the ceremony on Great American Family Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Great American Pure Flix through Jan. 31, 2026.

Tune in Friday, Dec. 5 on Great American Family, and GFam+ for this unforgettable national celebration.

Since 1923, the National Christmas Tree Lighting has invited the country to pause, gather, and celebrate what matters most. The National Christmas Tree and surrounding trees representing every U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia will be open to the public Dec. 6, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026. Hours run 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays. Lights turn on at dusk each evening.

"The National Christmas Tree Lighting is a beautiful reflection of what we believe in—faith, family, and county, the message at the heart of the season," shared Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "Sharing this night with families across the country is an honor, and we're proud to carry forward a celebration that truly captures 'Christmas as it's meant to be.'"

This year's celebration shines a special light on Jillian Cardarelli, a star in Great American Media's Crossroad Springs series. She will take to the stage with a performance rooted in the same authenticity she brings to her role on screen. Joining Cardarelli on stage will be singer and songwriter Matthew West. West will be performing "Come Home for Christmas" and "Come on Christmas."

Additional performers include Gabby Barrett, Alana Springsteen, The Beach Boys, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Warren Zeiders, and the U.S. Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble.

White Rose Way Entertainment produces the special, with Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles serving as executive producers. Knoles also directs, and Tariqh Akoni serves as music director. For more about this year's performers and the show, visit TheNationalTree.org.

TALENT HIGHLIGHTS

Matthew West (Evening Host)

Dubbed "one of Christian music's most prolific singer-songwriters" (Billboard), five-time GRAMMY nominee Matthew West has penned 38 No.1 songs, earned multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, and has received top honors from ASCAP, NSAI, KLOVE and Billboard. With over 275 songwriting credits for artists like Anne Wilson and Rascal Flatts, West continues to inspire through his 13th studio album Don't Stop Praying, his hit podcast, multiple books and his non-profit ministry, popwe.

Multi-platinum star Gabby Barrett welcomes the holidays with Carols and Candlelight (Deluxe) alongside new releases: "Ain't Supposed To Be" and "The Easy Part." With 4 BILLION+ global streams, Barrett's record-breaking catalog includes autobiographical sophomore effort Chapter & Verse and PLATINUM debut Goldmine, delivering meteoric 8X PLATINUM #1 "I Hope," 4-week Hot AC #1 "I Hope (feat. Charlie Puth)," 4X PLATINUM three-week #1 "The Good Ones," and PLATINUM "Pick Me Up." Having captivated audiences on the biggest stages, she's also stacked major accolades like Billboard Women in Music 2022's Rising Star Award, iHeartRadio Titanium Award, plus ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA and CMT nods.

Jillian Cardarelli is a Nashville-based country singer-songwriter and actress whose debut single "Rerun" hit #1 on CMT's 12-Pack Countdown, earning her a spot on Rolling Stone's 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know. Her powerful ballad "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of American Songwriter's Most Powerful Songs of 2020, and her duet with Vince Gill, "I'll Get Over You," showcases her heartfelt storytelling. She recently hosted the Tunnel to Towers Never Forget TV Concert Specials featuring Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson and is currently guest-starring on the Great American Family network series of Crossroad Springs. Cardarelli continues to shine as one of country music's most compelling and multifaceted new voices.

MCA Nashville artist Jon Pardi began careening down the highway over 10 years ago, leading the charge to modernize honkytonk with roaring guitars and a good-time spirit. Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown, with his just-released fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD led by the now Top 10 single "Friday Night Heartbreaker." The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, once again showcasing his commitment to staying true to himself, yet giving his signature sound a new spark. With four Top 5 albums under his belt - including 2016's Platinum #1, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE - Pardi has solidified his place in country music. Never afraid to break from the pack, fourteen RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's (like the back-to-back 6x-Platinum "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt On My Boots"), and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams. For more information on new music and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.

Since delivering debut album TWENTY SOMETHING – featuring GOLD "goodbye looks good on you (ft. Mitchell Tenpenny)" – artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen has earned critical acclaim from the likes of GRAMMY.com for "Speaking To An Entire Generation." With her latest output spotlighting crossover collaborations including her first career #1 with Tiësto ("Hot Honey"), she's surpassed 340 MILLION+ global streams. Listed on PEOPLE's all-genre 2024 Ones to Watch and a guest on NPR's Tiny Desk, the 24-year-old has toured with Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and LANY, plus performed at high-profile festivals like Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and more. New music is promised soon via Santa Anna Records.

The Beach Boys have birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys' songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow. Over the past decade, the group has remained in the spotlight, honored in 2023 with the CBS tribute special A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys. In 2024, The Beach Boys documentary premiered on Disney+, celebrating the band's revolutionary sound and iconic California aesthetic.

As the Navy's premier jazz ensemble, the Commodores have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for more than 50 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. The Commodores' mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.

Since his 2017 self-titled debut, Brett Young has become one of country music's most consistent hitmakers, blending honest lyrics with his signature "Caliville" sound. With seven No. 1 singles – including the DIAMOND-certified "In Case You Didn't Know" – and more than 8.1 billion global streams, he's built a career defined by heartfelt storytelling and smooth vocals. His chart-topping albums and multi-Platinum hits like "Mercy," "Sleep Without You" and "Lady" have earned him ACM and ASCAP honors, as well as a devoted global fanbase. Young's new album 2.0 is out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, showcasing a fresh chapter in his artistry. He's on the road with his Back To Basics World Tour, offering fans an intimate, stripped-back live experience. For music, tour dates, and more, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.

Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders is one of country music's fastest-rising stars. At just 26, the Pennsylvania native has earned over 4.2 billion global streams, millions of Spotify monthly listeners, and a CMT Award for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year. His hit "Pretty Little Poison" went No. 1 and 2x Platinum, and he recently released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal. Featured by NPR, GQ, and People, Zeiders has also appeared on The Tonight Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and is currently headlining his 2025 U.S. Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+ , an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app. GAM is also expanding its platforms to include the company's first theatrical release, Another Sweet Christmas, premiering in theaters nationwide, November 30-December 2. In addition, Great American Media has partnered with the National Park Foundation for the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4, the event will air on Great American Family on December 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Great American Pure Flix through January 31, 2026. Connect with Great American Media on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube TV, LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE & NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

