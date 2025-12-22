Great American Media and Branson, Missouri Partner on Original Christmas Film for Great American Christmas 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced a new partnership with the City of Branson, Missouri, and Silver Dollar City to produce an original Christmas film as part of Great American Christmas 2026. The film, An Ozark Mountain Christmas, stars Brianna Cohen (A Royal Christmas Manor, Saving the Christmas Ranch) and Jonathan Stoddard ("Crossroad Springs," A Royal Christmas Tail) and will stream exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, with linear and live-feed premieres on Great American Family and GFAM+.

This collaboration brings together partners who share a deep commitment to faith, family and country. Branson's long-standing reputation for wholesome entertainment, craftsmanship, and community makes it a natural fit for Great American Media's Christmas storytelling. Filmed on location, the movie showcases Branson during the holiday season, highlighting the city's character, heritage, and enduring appeal.

As part of the partnership, the City of Branson will extend its holiday light displays into January to support production. Silver Dollar City also plays a central role, with its 1880s Ozark-era setting and renowned "An Old Time Christmas" festival providing an authentic backdrop rooted in tradition, artistry, and small-town pride.

"Branson represents many of the values that define Great American Christmas—faith, family, and a strong sense of community," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer of Great American Media. "This partnership allows us to tell a story that is both genuine and grounded, while showcasing a destination that has remained true to its heritage. We are proud to work alongside the City of Branson and Silver Dollar City on a project that reflects what our audience values most."

In An Ozark Mountain Christmas, a driven young designer (Cohen), at a professional crossroads, returns home to the Ozarks for Christmas at her sister's urging. There, she reconnects with her family's legacy of craftsmanship, rediscovers a quieter faith, and begins to reevaluate her priorities. With the help of Paul (Stoddard), she finds renewed purpose through work rooted in care, community, and tradition.

An Ozark Mountain Christmas is produced by Nicely Entertainment.

