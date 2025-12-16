Great American Media Announces Lifestyle Series, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," Starring Jep and Jessica Robertson, Debuting on Great American Pure Flix in 2026

Welcome to the Robertson's New Frontier: Texas!

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, the leader in faith and family entertainment, has officially greenlit the Original Lifestyle series, "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," starring Jep and Jessica Robertson. The Lifestyle series will stream exclusively on Great American Pure Flix in early 2026, and also air on Great American Family and GFam+ shortly thereafter. The pair also appear in a cameo in Have We Met This Christmas?, now streaming on Great American Pure Flix.

Great American Media has officially greenlit the company’s first Original Lifestyle series, “Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou,” starring Jep and Jessica Robertson. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

After two years of rapid growth in producing Original Series, Great American Media is poised to enter 2026 with a strong slate and even greater momentum. The new series follows the Robertsons as they develop their Comanche Moon Ranch property, offering viewers an inside look at their journey.

Jep and Jessica's faith-filled adventure stretches far beyond the Louisiana bayous and into the rolling hills of Texas. There, the husband-wife team have poured their hearts into Comanche Moon Ranch, a private retreat an hour from the DFW metroplex that offers a peaceful haven with fishing ponds and pickleball courts. In doing so, they're not just expanding on the family legacy that began with "Duck Dynasty," they are laying down roots for a future their children and grandchildren can one day call their own.

"Jep and Jessica are going to feel right at home on our network," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer, Great American Media. "The series isn't just about them building physical homes; it's about creating spaces where people led by faith can truly be at home. We believe their journey will uplift hearts and inspire a deeper sense of purpose and community," Haubrich concluded.

Jep and Jessica Robertson shared, "We are incredibly grateful to join the Great American Media family. Faith and family are central to our lives, and we are excited to share this new chapter with viewers. We hope our journey will inspire everyone to pursue their dreams with a sense of purpose and wholehearted faith both in their own lives and in their communities."

SERIES OVERVIEW

Jep and Jessica Robertson are expanding their horizons - personally and professionally - splitting time between their Louisiana home and a new frontier: Texas! Inspired by some recent success with vacation rental properties in the Lone Star State, Jep & Jess are going all-in, taking a risky leap of faith by making a sizeable financial investment in a potential legacy family business for their children and grandchildren. But that's not all. As they juggle parenting, grandparenting, and the same hilarious misadventures that made the Robertson name famous, viewers will fall in love all over again. Whether it's Jep trading duck calls for dusty boots or Jess bringing her homesteading heart to a new landscape (with a new look), this next chapter is filled with humor, heart, joy, and chaos, of building something that lasts.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

ABOUT WARM SPRINGS PRODUCTIONS

Warm Springs Productions, based in Missoula, Montana, is responsible for such hit series as Yellowstone: One-Fifty and The First Christmas with Kevin Costner, History's Mountain Men, and Discovery's The Last Woodsman, plus many more. They were also producers of Duck Commander, the pre-cursor to Duck Dynasty, and have been friends and collaborators with the Robertsons for many years.

