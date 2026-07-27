Great HealthWorks' OmegaXL Sport Earns Prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® Designation

OmegaXL Sport verified free of 290+ banned substances, achieving the gold standard in athletic safety and joint health supplementation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great HealthWorks, a leader in science-based health and wellness supplements, has officially announced that OmegaXL Sport, has earned the highly coveted NSF Certified for Sport® designation. This independent certification verifies that OmegaXL Sport is entirely free from over 290 athletic banned substances, ensuring safety and compliance for professional, collegiate, former and everyday athletes.

Key Takeaways

OmegaXL Sport

Product Safety: OmegaXL Sport is certified to be free of 290+ athletic banned substances, contaminants, and masking agents.

OmegaXL Sport is certified to be free of 290+ athletic banned substances, contaminants, and masking agents. The Gold Standard: The NSF Certified for Sport® program is the only independent third party certification program recognized by major sports organizations and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The NSF Certified for Sport® program is the only independent third party certification program recognized by major sports organizations and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Rigorous Verification: Certification required a multi-step process, including toxicology review, label claim verification, and Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance.

Certification required a multi-step process, including toxicology review, label claim verification, and Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance. Immediate Discoverability: The certified product is officially listed in the NSF online directory and featured directly on the NSF for Sport® mobile application.

"Athlete safety, product quality, and transparency are our top priorities," said Andrew LaBarbera, CEO of Great HealthWorks. "This certification proves to customers and professional athletes that what is on the label is exactly what is in the bottle, and nothing else."

NSF Certified for Sport® Process

To achieve this designation, OmegaXL Sport underwent a rigorous, independent, multi-phase review at NSF's accredited laboratories. The evaluation process included:

Formulation & Toxicology Review: Verifying the safety and intent of every ingredient. Label Claim Verification: Rigorously testing the accuracy of active ingredients listed. Contaminant Testing: The product is also tested for harmful levels of contaminants, such as heavy metals or fraudulent ingredients.

OmegaXL Sport is available at select GNC retail locations, online at GNC.com, and directly through OmegaXL.com

About NSF

NSF is an independent, accredited, nongovernmental organization dedicated to protecting and improving global human health. Through its Standards group, NSF facilitates public safety protocols and certifies products in the dietary supplement and health science sectors, where its mark is widely recognized as the industry's "gold standard".

About Great HealthWorks

Great HealthWorks is a vertically integrated health and wellness company serving consumers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad. We develop, manufacture, market, and distribute innovative products spanning health, wellness, beauty, and pet care. Through our family of trusted brands, we empower people to care for themselves, their loved ones, and the pets they cherish.

Media Contact

Bruno Gehara

Senior Director, OmegaXL Brands

[email protected]

omegaxl.com

SOURCE Great HealthWorks