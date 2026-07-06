Great HealthWorks Brings OmegaXL® to Retail for the First Time with GNC Holdings

OmegaXL + KRILL limited-time exclusive, extra-strength OmegaXL Sport retail exclusive – at select store locations and online nationwide at GNC.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great HealthWorks, a premier direct-to-consumer (DTC) health and wellness leader, and maker of Omega XL®, will kick-off its first U.S. retail partnership with GNC, the leading specialty retailer of wellness and nutritional products.

Beginning July 2026, OmegaXL + Krill and OmegaXL Sport will be available at GNC stores nationwide and online at GNC.com. The expansion marks a milestone for OmegaXL, which has been steadfast to its DTC model since 2003.

Omega XL + Krill and Omega XL Sport

"Retail placement is important for brand accessibility, discovery and validation," said Vanessa Walker, Chief Strategy Officer, Great HealthWorks. "We can think of no better partner than wellness powerhouse GNC to bring these powerful brands to customers across the country."

A New Retail-Only Line Extension: OmegaXL + Krill = Joint Mobility and Flexibility

OmegaXL + Krill is a new brand that combines scientifically researched ingredients to support joint health, mobility and flexibility.*

Now available at GNC stores and online, the product combines:

PCSO-524 ® New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract

New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract Antarctic krill oil extract

Proprietary marine lipid complex

OmegaXL + Krill combines two documented, powerful active ingredients to enhance, bioavailability of EPA and DHA.

OmegaXL Sport: Performs for Recovery with NSF Certified for Sport Designation

Also launching at GNC, OmegaXL Sport is an extra-strength version of Great HealthWorks' flagship brand. It is a drug-free, natural supplement designed for competitive athletes and fitness-focused consumers.*

NSF Certified for Sport ® , tested and cleared for over 290 banned substances

, tested and cleared for over 290 banned substances Three key-ingredient formula: PCSO-524 ® New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract, olive oils and vitamin E

PCSO-524 New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract, olive oils and vitamin E Extra-strength support for joint health, muscle recovery and respiratory health*

OmegaXL Sport is built for transparency and performance, delivering a clean-label option for competitive and everyday athletes.

Strategic Retail Expansion

The GNC partnership expands OmegaXL beyond its DTC foundation, increasing product discovery and accessibility for customers.

"Through GNC's nationwide retail and digital ecosystem, Great HealthWorks is well positioned to bring science-based joint and performance health supplements to an educated consumer audience," said Shelli Swanson, VP Retail Sales NA, Great HealthWorks.

About Great HealthWorks

Great HealthWorks is a health and wellness leader focused on high-quality, science-based supplements supporting joint health, heart health, cognitive function and digestive wellness. Its flagship brand,

OmegaXL, has helped millions of people live more active lives. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Great HealthWorks is a vertically integrated encapsulation, bottling and fulfillment operation that meets the industry's highest standards for quality and testing. The Great HealthWorks' mission is simple: We Care.

GNC is an American-run global leader in health and wellness delivering science-based products and solutions designed to help consumers Live Well. GNC touches consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and wholesale/retail partnerships. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and is a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Bruno Gehara

Great HealthWorks

[email protected]

SOURCE Great HealthWorks