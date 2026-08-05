Great Lakes Auto Group Named Presenting Sponsor of Changing Lives Foundation's Inaugural An Evening of Impact

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing Lives Foundation is proud to announce Great Lakes Auto Group as the Presenting Sponsor of the inaugural An Evening of Impact, taking place Monday, October 5, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Aviator Event Center & Pub on Brookpark Road in Cleveland, Ohio.

An Evening of Impact will bring together community members, business leaders, sponsors, and supporters for a meaningful evening of connection, generosity, auction experiences, live entertainment, and stories of impact. Proceeds from the event will support Changing Lives Foundation's mission to provide hope, compassion, and direct financial support to individuals and families facing catastrophic life events.

The Foundation has set a goal of $1 million for the inaugural event — generosity that translates directly into relief for families in crisis, from $250 in immediate essentials like groceries and household needs to transformational grants that carry a family through catastrophic loss. More than $43,000 has already been committed ahead of the evening.

Changing Lives Foundation exists to respond in the gap between crisis and stability. When families experience a house fire, sudden illness, tragic accident, devastating loss, or other life-altering event, immediate support can help them breathe, regroup, and begin again.

"Great Lakes Auto Group's support as Presenting Sponsor is an incredible gift to this event and to the families we serve," said Tammy Thompson, Executive Director of Changing Lives Foundation. "Their leadership helps make this evening possible and allows us to bring more people together around one purpose: standing in the gap for families facing the unthinkable."

As Presenting Sponsor, Great Lakes Auto Group will receive prominent event recognition and help lead an evening designed to turn generosity into immediate relief. Their support reflects a visible commitment to community impact and to helping families during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

"Great Lakes Auto Group is honored to support Changing Lives Foundation as the Presenting Sponsor of An Evening of Impact," said Joey Huang, President of Great Lakes Auto Group. "We truly believe in the work this foundation is doing for people in need, and we know the funds raised go directly to those who need help most. When our team talked about this opportunity, every person agreed that this is exactly the kind of mission we want to stand behind. We have been proud supporters of Changing Lives Foundation for a long time, and we look forward to being actively involved in helping make this event a tremendous success."

The evening will include elevated grazing, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, live entertainment, silent and live auction opportunities, stories of impact, and multiple ways for guests to support the mission.

The silent and live auctions will feature items including a week-long stay at a private luxury home in Diamante, Cabo San Lucas, a Chopard timepiece, signed Jack Nicklaus memorabilia, and designer goods.

Guests, sponsors, and community members are invited to reserve a seat, become a sponsor, donate an auction item, participate in the auction, or make a gift.

For more information, visit changinglivesfound.org/an-evening-of-impact.

About Changing Lives Foundation

Changing Lives Foundation exists to provide hope, compassion, and financial support directly to individuals and families who have experienced a catastrophic life event and have nowhere else to turn. Through one-time financial grants and community generosity, the foundation helps individuals and families move from crisis toward stability, dignity, and hope. Changing Lives Foundation is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (EIN: 83-1359892). Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

About Great Lakes Auto Group

Great Lakes Auto Group is an Akron, Ohio-based automotive group operating Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Subaru, and Toyota dealerships across Ohio, with additional locations in New York, Indiana, and Virginia. Its support as Presenting Sponsor of An Evening of Impact reflects a commitment to community partnership, generosity, and meaningful local impact.

Media Contact — Changing Lives Foundation

Tammy Thompson

Executive Director, Changing Lives Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (224)-258-0859

Website: www.changinglivesfound.org/an-evening-of-impact

Media Contact — Great Lakes Auto Group

Julia Pawloski

Director of Marketing, Great Lakes Auto Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 330-808-5876

Website: https://glakesautogroup.com/

SOURCE Changing Lives Foundation