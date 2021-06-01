Green Feather Secures $1.5M in Seed Round

ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Feather, an Atlanta-based healthcare fintech company, today announced a seed capital raise of $1.5M. The capital will bolster customer acquisition and engineering resources for Feather Pay, Green Feather's next-generation patient payments platform. The seed round was led by Lawrence P. Huang (co-founder, Ciena Corp.), who serves as Executive Chairman of Green Feather with existing investors also carrying their support. The round also included new strategic capital partners from the healthcare and payments industries, with Joseph Davi (CEO and founder, Med-Metrix) and Jeff Brodsly (founder, Chosen Payments) participating. Joseph Davi will take a Board seat and provide decades of healthcare technology and industry experience to the team.

"Affording care remains a significant problem for patients, driven in part by skyrocketing out-of-pocket costs. Feather Pay helps practices and patients meet that challenge. This capital raise will enable investments in people and technology, leading to new customer acquisition and product innovation that will deliver a better patient payment experience across healthcare segments and platforms," said Craig Haynor, co-founder and CEO.

Feather Pay is a payment platform that offers patients total flexibility in paying for their care, with access to multiple payment options and the ability to combine multiple payment types in a single transaction, all delivered in a simple user experience that works whether in person or remotely on any digital device. Feather Pay helps practices improve revenue performance through greater adoption of treatment plans, simplifying their administrative operations while delivering a consumer-friendly payment experience.

"I see the adverse impact of increasing unpaid patient liabilities for our provider customers at Med-Metrix. Feather Pay is a novel way for healthcare providers to reduce this revenue leakage while modernizing the payment experience and increasing affordability of care for patients. I look forward to working with Craig and team to help Feather Pay address this significant market opportunity," said Joseph Davi.

"Feather Pay is a game-changer in solving the mess of today's payment options for business and consumer. We felt this was an amazing opportunity to be a part of something great. I am ecstatic to be a strategic investor, and advisor, to a team and company that's a true fintech leader on the brink of amazing things," said Jeff Brodsly.

Green Feather was founded in 2020 as a spin-out of Ally Commerce, a tech-enabled e-commerce services and technology provider. Green Feather's founding leadership team of Craig Haynor (CEO), Michael Biederman (VP of Client Acquisition) and Elyse Welch (VP of Client Success) has been together building high-performance teams, technologies and operations for over four years.

