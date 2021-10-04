Green Packaging Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63% during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

Factors such as growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material, and stringent regulations & increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable materials will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The green packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Recyclable



Reusable



Degradable

End-user

Food Industry



Beverage Industry



Healthcare Industry



Personal Care Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the green packaging market in the metal & glass industry include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trend such as rising demand for biodegradable packaging materials in the food and beverages industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the rise in the prices of green packaging solutions due to the high cost of bio-based resins may threaten the growth of the market.



Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist green packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green packaging market vendors

Green Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerating at 8.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 118.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

