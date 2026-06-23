Greenberg Traurig Accelerates London Real Estate Growth, Adding Patrick Williams and Freya Dear

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has continued the strategic expansion of its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Patrick Williams and Freya Dear as shareholders in the firm's London office.

Williams joined the firm from Fried Frank on June 10, while Dear will join after the completion of her notice period. They further strengthen the firm's capabilities advising investors, developers, funds, and other market participants on complex real estate transactions across the U.K. and Europe. Together with the recent arrival of Simon Elliott from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, the appointments underscore the firm's commitment to continuing to build a leading real estate platform in London, having been named Real Estate Team of the Year at The Lawyer Awards on June 16.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said: "We have built one of the world's leading real estate platforms by bringing together exceptional lawyers in the markets that matter most to our clients. London is a cornerstone of that strategy and an increasingly important hub for cross-border investment and development. Patrick and Freya are highly respected practitioners whose experience, client relationships, and market standing will further enhance our ability to serve investors, developers, and capital providers globally. Their arrival reflects our continued commitment to investing in top-tier real estate talent in the markets most important to our clients."

Executive Vice President and London office Managing Shareholder Fiona Adams said: "The additions of Patrick and Freya reflect our continued investment in London. We have expanded significantly in recent years, with more than 20 shareholder hires in London since the start of 2024, and continue to attract lawyers who are leaders in their fields and share our collaborative, entrepreneurial culture. Patrick and Freya bring outstanding credentials and extensive experience advising on complex cross-border mandates, further strengthening our ability to support clients on their most significant matters."

Global Real Estate Funds Practice Co-Chair Steven Cowins added: "The market continues to demand sophisticated advice across the full real estate life cycle, from corporate and M&A transactions, structuring, investment, and financing through development, asset management, and exit. Patrick and Freya bring exceptional experience advising investors, developers, and capital providers, further strengthening our ability to support clients across asset classes and jurisdictions. These appointments significantly enhance our London real estate capabilities and reinforce the depth of our global practice."

Williams advises institutional investors, private equity sponsors, fund managers, developers, and family offices in relation to corporate-structured acquisitions and disposals, joint ventures, mixed-use developments, leasing, asset management, and property financings. He has extensive experience advising on investments across a range of sectors, including build-to-rent and multifamily, office, retail, hospitality, and life sciences. His practice focuses on helping clients execute sophisticated investment strategies in a competitive international market where real estate transactions increasingly intersect with broader corporate, financing, tax, and fund-related issues.

He said: "Greenberg Traurig has established a distinctive market position through its entrepreneurial culture, global platform, and strategic approach to growth. The firm's continued investment in London and across Europe, together with its strengths across real estate, funds, finance, and tax, creates a differentiated platform for clients and lawyers alike. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the practice."

Dear advises institutional investors, developers, and corporate landlords and occupiers on a range of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and disposals, major city of London lettings and re-gears, joint ventures, structured investments, and financings. She is known for providing commercially focused advice on complex transactions and has significant experience supporting both domestic and cross-border investment strategies.

She said: "The opportunity to join Greenberg Traurig, with its exceptional market momentum, genuinely collaborative culture, and international reach, was especially compelling. I look forward to working alongside Patrick and colleagues across the platform to support clients navigating increasingly complex real estate transactions and investment opportunities."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP