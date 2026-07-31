Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in Lexology Index: Competition 2026

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Antitrust & Competition Practice were recognized in the 2026 Lexology Index: Competition.

Shareholders Miguel Flores Bernés in the firm's Mexico office and Robert Gago in the Warsaw office were recognized as "Highly Recommended" individuals. Shareholder Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés in the firm's Mexico office was recognized as a "Recommended" individual.

Lexology Index: Competition is a comprehensive guide to the leading competition and state aid lawyers and economists around the world, according to the publication. The lawyers selected advise and represent clients in internal, regulatory, and criminal investigations, as well as assist with merger filings, civil and criminal litigation, and cartel matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust & Competition Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust & Competition Practice attorneys have experience and depth in virtually every aspect of antitrust litigation — both civil and criminal. We support clients internationally on the broad array of antitrust issues, drawing on the capabilities of our global platform of legal talent in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. This includes advising on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, and handling complex multijurisdictional merger control filings, as well as working with clients to craft antitrust compliance programs, overseeing internal investigations, and representing clients in government antitrust investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP