Greenberg Traurig Advises SL Green on $312.2M Sale of Midtown Manhattan Office Property

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, in the $312.2 million sale of 10 East 53rd Street.

The 37-story, 390,000-square-foot office building, located in Midtown East between Fifth and Madison Avenues, is currently 92% leased, according to a statement by SL Green.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by New York Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Adam M. Goldstein and included Associates Shimmy (Shimon) Friedlander and Tatiana Codner, as well as Paralegal Supervisor Tana Brkani.

The deal is the latest in a series of transactions Greenberg Traurig has advised on for longstanding client SL Green, including the recent sale of a joint venture interest in the development of 346 Madison Avenue.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP